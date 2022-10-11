ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Is Down 23% This Year

The tech industry has been hit hard in 2022, with multiple companies' stocks experiencing significant declines. Apple's share price has been affected by a downturn in consumer demand. However, its share price continues to retain more of its value than many other tech stocks. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market

Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
via.news

Lam Research Stock Bearish Momentum With A 15% Drop In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) dropped by a staggering 15.85% in 7 days from $400.08 to $336.67 at 13:26 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.32% to $10,575.37, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Cronos Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 7 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) slid by a staggering 17.72% in 7 days from $3.33 to $2.74 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.03% to $10,429.29, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Hess Corporation Stock Went Up By Over 24% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) rose by a staggering 24.47% in 14 days from $101.11 to $125.85 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is rising 0.58% to $13,773.51, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
