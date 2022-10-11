Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 High-Growth Stocks Down 39.7% to 53.8% to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
Investors can benefit from the discounted prices that come courtesy of the bear market.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus; Nasdaq Hits 2-Year Low
Stocks finished lower for the fourth straight day Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third-quarter earnings season later this week.
Motley Fool
These 4 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade
Companies that can deliver high returns over long periods can make investors a lot of money. While it's difficult to predict the future, several companies have lots of growth lined up. That puts them in an excellent position to triple their investors' money in the next 10 years. You’re reading...
invezz.com
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline
Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Motley Fool
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October
After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now
Should I buy stocks now or wait? That's a question many investors are asking themselves right now.
via.news
Devon Energy Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) jumped by a staggering 27.35% in 14 days from $55.19 to $70.29 at 14:52 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $13,754.75, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Devon Energy’s...
Stock market inflows hit near-records last week suggesting that investors think the bottom is in, Bank of America says
Investors are acting like they think the bottom is in for stocks, Bank of America said in a Tuesday note. The bank based its analysis on near-record flows into equities during last week's choppy trading. BofA clients poured $6.1 billion into US stocks last week, representing the third largest inflow...
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 18% Down In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) slid by a staggering 18.77% in 7 days from $7.51 to $6.10 at 15:33 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.41% to $10,393.35, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
CarMax Stock Bearish Momentum With A 30% Drop In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) dropped by a staggering 30.56% in 30 days from $91.11 to $63.27 at 14:21 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 0.49% to $13,760.38, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. CarMax’s last close...
via.news
Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – John Hancock Tax (HTY), Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (GHY), 3M Company (MMM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Union Pacific Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), Chevron (CVX), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Marathon Stock Went Down By Over 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 15.81% in 7 days from $12.78 to $10.76 at 16:46 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.04% to $10,542.10, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. Marathon’s last close...
via.news
Bio-Rad Stock Bearish By 8% Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bio-Rad (NYSE: BIO) dropped 8.17% to $393.86 at 16:08 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.65% to $13,708.69, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
