UPDATED with latest: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will hold what looks to be its final hearing before the mid-term elections tomorrow, October 13 at 1 p.m. ET. It is expected to last for about two hours. A tweet from the committee today promised tomorrow’s conclave will be used to “present the key facts we’ve uncovered during our investigation.” The meeting had been scheduled for September 28, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The Hill characterized the session as a “closing argument” of sorts. A committee aide told the publication, “We’re going to...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO