PORT ST. LUCIE — Port Saint Lucie is home to the first PopStroke facility but closed over the summer for renovations. "We did a complete renovation here in Port St. Lucie. Our two courses are now designed by TGR which is Tiger Woods’ golf course design company we've added onto our restaurant with an awesome playground," said Tim Glita, director of operations for PopStroke.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO