FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPTV
Documents suggest Florida went outside own guidelines to transport migrants to Martha's Vineyard
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — Nearly a month after we submitted public records requests for any and all documented material pertaining to Florida's controversial migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard last month, the governor's public records office and Florida's Department of Transportation (FDOT) made dozens of records public. The records, which...
WPTV
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
STUART, Fla. — 'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
WPTV
Premier Pools & Spas starts work on couple's pool, still unfinished year later
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5.
WPTV
Blind pilot flying from Arizona to Washington, DC
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Twenty-one-year-old Kaiya Armstrong is on her way to Washington, D.C. Armstrong lost her sight when she was 14 years old. She spent months learning to fly a plane so she could make the cross-country trip. “There’s so many people out there that don’t realize that...
WPTV
Hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s with afternoon storms mainly around the lake. Thursday and Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms as a front starts to move down the state increasing moisture and instability. Thursday will be the wettest day out of the next 7.
WPTV
Tiger Woods designed putt-putt golf course reopens in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE — Port Saint Lucie is home to the first PopStroke facility but closed over the summer for renovations. "We did a complete renovation here in Port St. Lucie. Our two courses are now designed by TGR which is Tiger Woods’ golf course design company we've added onto our restaurant with an awesome playground," said Tim Glita, director of operations for PopStroke.
WPTV
Scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cold front
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland with some showers for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers and storms ahead of a weak cold front. Tomorrow, some morning showers to start the day...
WPTV
Rain likely on Thursday ahead of Friday's front
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers and a few storms will be possible later this evening - mainly across the Treasure Coast. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-upper 70s with some showers into the night. Thursday , the pre-frontal boundary ahead of a weak cold front starts to...
