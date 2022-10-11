ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lck#Lpl#Gen G#Korean#Lck Summer#Hanwha Life Esports#Worlds
volleyballmag.com

USA women sweep Türkiye to move into FIVB Worlds semis

The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. They’ll play unbeaten Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. That match in Gliwice is at 2:30 Eastern and can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.
SPORTS
dotesports.com

How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
dotesports.com

Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’

Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20

While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Astralis benches CS:GO coach, promises more ‘changes’ and ‘upgrades’ soon

Astralis’ CS:GO division has made yet another change to the team after failing to qualify for the IEM Rio Major. The organization has benched Martin “trace” Heldt, the main coach of the team, with Peter Toftbo “casle” Ardenskjold becoming the interim coach. Astralis also confirmed more “organizational changes and upgrades” will be coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

TSM parts ways with bot laner Tactical

After losing to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Summer Championship, which landed the League of Legends team in fifth to sixth place, TSM has made some changes to its roster for the 2023 season. After releasing Spica and strategic coach Kayys last month, TSM is now saying goodbye to...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Bugged no more: Orianna re-enabled at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After being disabled for several days of play at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?

It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy