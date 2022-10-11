Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
dotesports.com
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the "future of VALORANT" in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
dotesports.com
These teams have recorded the highest KDA in the Worlds 2022 group stage so far
The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is over...
dotesports.com
Copium engaged: Here is every scenario where NA teams make it through to knockouts at Worlds 2022
Over the past week, North American League of Legends fans have suffered through one of the...
dotesports.com
‘Character, team spirit, and identity’: YamatoCannon talks Fnatic’s run at Worlds 2022
Before the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, many predicted Fnatic to...
volleyballmag.com
USA women sweep Türkiye to move into FIVB Worlds semis
The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. They’ll play unbeaten Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. That match in Gliwice is at 2:30 Eastern and can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.
dotesports.com
‘It’s no wonder why they are bad’: CloudTemplar explains why the LCS is struggling at Worlds 2022
Current Riot Games Korea caster and former Azubu Frost jungler CloudTemplar believes the LCS is struggling...
dotesports.com
How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
dotesports.com
Doublelift on NA League’s financial, competitive woes in 2022: ‘The bubble is collapsing’
Former professional League of Legends player Doublelift had some harsh comments on the current state of finances in the North American League scene on his livestream earlier today. Doublelift claimed that the economic “bubble” of League in NA is “collapsing,” and that the LCS has reached a point where it will need to downsize player salaries and other financial ventures.
dotesports.com
Comp is on pace to write his name in Worlds history books after blazing hot start in group stage
After a perfect start at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue's star AD carry...
dotesports.com
Just catching up on Worlds 2022? Here’s everything that’s happened in groups so far
The first round robin of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage is in...
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘Your Session has Expired’ error in League of Legends
The League of Legends client is a player’s gateway to joining League matches. The client handles all the game’s social features, and Riot Games has a system in place to kick out idle players and lift the burden on its servers. If you’ve been idly waiting in the...
dotesports.com
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he’s currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
dotesports.com
Astralis reportedly looking to trade CS:GO player for up-and-coming star
Astralis is aiming to trade a CS:GO player for an up-and-coming star. The team is looking to acquire Sprout’s Victor “Staehr” Staehr in a trade that would see Asger “Farlig” Jensen go the other way, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. Staehr only recently made...
dotesports.com
Astralis benches CS:GO coach, promises more ‘changes’ and ‘upgrades’ soon
Astralis’ CS:GO division has made yet another change to the team after failing to qualify for the IEM Rio Major. The organization has benched Martin “trace” Heldt, the main coach of the team, with Peter Toftbo “casle” Ardenskjold becoming the interim coach. Astralis also confirmed more “organizational changes and upgrades” will be coming soon.
dotesports.com
TSM parts ways with bot laner Tactical
After losing to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Summer Championship, which landed the League of Legends team in fifth to sixth place, TSM has made some changes to its roster for the 2023 season. After releasing Spica and strategic coach Kayys last month, TSM is now saying goodbye to...
dotesports.com
China has been dethroned for top representation at Dota 2’s The International 2022
Ever since the professional Dota 2 scene started with the first iteration of The International in 2011, China has always had more players representing their nation than any other at the event. But, there’s a first time for everything, even in Dota 2. The International 11 marks the first...
dotesports.com
SEMPHIS calls jeorgesnorts the ‘NA ropz’ after his impressive performance in Americas RMR
Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott, one of the best CS:GO players in the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR), didn’t qualify for the IEM Rio Major like most of the stars did. But he has made a name for himself in the first big event of his short career. The...
dotesports.com
Bugged no more: Orianna re-enabled at Worlds 2022
After being disabled for several days of play at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
dotesports.com
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?
It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
