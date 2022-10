PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Merritt Paulson removed himself Tuesday as the chief operating officer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League. It comes in the wake of an investigation that found abusive behavior, misconduct and administrative failure throughout the NWSL. Last week, both teams dismissed general manager Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub in response to the investigation. Paulson, the owner of both teams, previously stepped away from day-to-day operation of the Thorns. “As you know, I removed myself from Thorns decision-making, yet, in order for the organization to move forward and unite, I feel that another step is necessary,” Paulson said in a statement on Tuesday. “Effective immediately, I am removing myself as CEO of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, and announcing a global search for a CEO of the organization.”

