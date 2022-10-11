Read full article on original website
Tough Day for the Tigers Losing 2 Games to Travis
The Tigers traveled to Woodson Field to take on the Mustangs from Travis Middle School. The Tigers started off a rough first half of football going into halftime losing 20-0. But the Tigers came into the 2nd half and showed their Tiger spirit and really battled. The Tigers managed to get on the board with the running game lead by Nickolas Gallegos and Devonte Wilson making the score 20-7. The Mustangs responded with another score making the lead and final score 27-7. Standouts for the Tigers: Rowdy Watson, Keshon Funches, Joel Navejas, Joseph Esquivel.
Tigers Home vs. Shoemaker – Teacher Appreciation
No cash at gate; tickets at the door via use of QR code only. Please, no re-entry or outside food. 3:35 p.m. JV & Varsity report to 8th period; begin setup and pre-game warmup. 4:00 p.m. Freshmen Red released from class; report to gym. 5:30 p.m. Main gym: Junior Varsity;...
TIGER GOLF – Copperas Cove Tournament Results
Freshman Owen Babcock shot 78 to finish as the tournament’s Bronze Medalist and lead TIGER TWO to a 2nd place finish in the 12 team Copperas Cove Fall Invitational @ the Hills of Cove Golf Club. Other Tiger golfers were junior Kason Wolfe, and sophomores Chase Aggers and Braydan...
Belton Volleyball Travel Itinerary: Waco High School 10/14
3:45 p.m. – Leave BHS with Red, JV & Varsity. 6:30 p.m. – Junior Varsity & Freshman Red matches. *We will have bus riders call/texts their rides when we are 10-15 minutes away from BHS.*. Please fill out the parent sign out form by 5:00 p.m. Thursday if...
BMS 8th Grade Travel Itinerary vs Bonham 10/11/22
4:00 pm – B Team leaves for Bonham MS. 4:30pm – B Team Arrives at Bonham MS. 5:00pm – B Team Game vs Bonham MS. 4:45pm – A Team leaves for Bonham MS. 5:15pm –A Team Arrives at Bonham MS. Approx. 6:15pm- A Team Game...
