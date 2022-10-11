Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Arrives This Week, Are You Ready for a Shortage of Some Foods?
The official fall season arrives this Thursday at 9:04 p.m. when the autumn equinox arrives in the Northeast. Some experts say people should be preparing for some specific food shortages this fall and winter. The World Health Organization has warned people around the world, including the United States, that people...
This fall foliage map will help you catch the best autumn color
Across the United States, fall enthusiasts are planning their leaf-peeping trips. October has arrived, and the race is on to soak up the autumn scenery before winter begins. Up north, many people are already enjoying the season’s most vibrant colors. Meanwhile, the Southeast will have to wait until late October or early November for peak autumnal scenery. If you’ve been wondering when your neck of the woods can expect to see some fall color, check out the 2022 fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.com. This helpful tool features a slider that users can adjust to see when each region of the...
Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps
FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beefmagazine.com
Preparing for winter
It’s not too early to be preparing for winter. In recent weeks, I have covered some of the “best management practices” to deal with the drought and excessive heat that continues to plague Oklahoma cattle and cattlemen in the summer of 2022. This week we look ahead at a checklist to consider to be ready for winter. Many of these are typical of preparing for the winter months, some are of more significance this year. Here goes……
Q: My pothos houseplant’s leaves are quickly starting to yellow. What is causing this?
A: Same thing was happening to the ‘Devil’s ivy’ hanging over my garden tub. The amount of sunlight it was receiving hadn’t changed, and I was still watering it as needed. Remembering that I’ve had it in the same pot for about 4 years (the hanging basket it came in, as a matter of fact), I cringed to think what the roots looked like inside.
gigharbornow.org
Stink bugs making annual fall foray onto, into homes
The Great Stink Bug Invasion of 2022 grows stronger by the day. The odiferous insects scale walls and windows, probing for a slightly heated nook, cranny or, better yet, passage to the warm indoors to survive the winter. They buzzily dive bomb people. It’s not because they’re angry, they’re just lousy fliers.
U.S. Stink Bug Invasion to Get Even Worse in Some Areas, New Study Shows
Nobody likes stink bugs — slightly resembling cockroaches, they emit a foul odor when squashed, and unfortunately, their dead bodies attract more stink bugs. And if you've noticed that the stink bugs have been especially bad this year, there's a reason for that. It's widely known that invasive species...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Bay Leaf in Hardiness Zone 7 (2022)
Do you want to grow Bay Leaf in Hardiness Zone 7, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Bay Leaf is not as easy as it seems. Bay Leaf are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside...
How To Prepare Your Garden For Winter, According To An Expert – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview, Craig Wilson, the Director of Gardener's Dream Ltd., offers advice and guidance on how to prep your garden for the winter season.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Coral Vine in Vermont (2022 Guide)
Do you want to grow coral vine in Vermont, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting coral vine is not as easy as it seems. Coral Vine are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early...
Comments / 0