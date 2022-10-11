ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Bay of Campeche

Tropical Storm Karl formed Monday afternoon in the Bay of Campeche, but it poses no threat to landfall in the U.S. Hurricane Hunter aircraft were able to find a closed circulation and maximum sustained winds to 40 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 6 mph and has a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend

We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Storms clearing, sun returns

TODAY AND TONIGHT: The severe weather threat has ended for central and southwest Mississippi. Clouds will continue to clear out this morning, leading into a nice afternoon. Bright sunshine will warm high temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting to 20mph out of the north. Overnight, clear […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Beautiful Day#The Bay Of Campeche#Nhc#Yucatan
Outsider.com

Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch

Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
The Independent

Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph

The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Forecasts Warn Rain and Severe Thunderstorms to Threaten Midwest, East Coast

Forecasts announced that parts of the Midwest and East Coast would expect severe thunderstorms. According to AccuWeather's recent weather update on October 11, forecasters revealed that rain and thunderstorms could unleash in portions of the north-central United States and the Atlantic coast this week due to the approaching storm system.
ENVIRONMENT
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible later today

RADAR CHECK: Alabama’s long dry spell is coming to an end. Showers are in progress early this morning over the northern half of the state, and we expect periods of rain statewide over the next 24 hours. A few thunderstorms will be involved as well; SPC has now defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Grove Hill, Montgomery, and Roanoke.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Frontal System to End Warm and Dry Conditions in the Pacific Northwest [NWS]

A frontal system will make its way to the Pacific Northwest, bring relatively colder temperatures once again, according to US weather authorities. Rainfall will develop over parts the region, from the Northwest and into the Northern Rockies earlier part of the upcoming week. Mixed precipitation is also possible in higher...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico

As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. — As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Hurricane Center (NHC).
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Temperature Cooldown to Expect in Northeastern U.S

Forecasts revealed that parts of the Northeastern United States would feel a temperature cooldown this coming weekend after the warm to nearly-record-high temperature. The cooldown to a colder air temperature will alleviate the heat, especially in parts of the country with a recorded spike in temperature. The latest weather update...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy