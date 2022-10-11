Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
DEC adds 140 acres to Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Area
DEC adds 140 acres to Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Area. DEC adds 140 acres to Catherine Creek Wildlife Management …. DEC adds 140 acres to Catherine Creek Wildlife Management Area. Stand-up comedy show returning to Sayre. Stand-up comedy show returning to Sayre. NYSDEC Confirms Harmful Algal Bloom on Cayuta Lake.
WETM
18 Sports Plays of the Week - 10/11
It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. NYSDEC Confirms Harmful Algal Bloom on Cayuta Lake. NYSDEC Confirms Harmful Algal Bloom on Cayuta Lake. Raising awareness on phishing scams. Phishing scams are when people call, text,...
WETM
Stand-up comedy show returning to Sayre
NYSDEC Confirms Harmful Algal Bloom on Cayuta Lake. NYSDEC Confirms Harmful Algal Bloom on Cayuta Lake. Phishing scams are when people call, text, or send emails and try and trick you into revealing sensitive information for their benefit. Breast cancer survivor emphasizes importance of annual …. Kim Wybenga, who was...
WETM
Waverly’s Joey Tomasso wins Athlete of the Week
This week’s winner rewrote the record books for the Wolverines. This week’s winner rewrote the record books for the Wolverines. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars will be invested in the low-income home energy assistance program. Turkey prices increase as Thanksgiving nears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WETM
Elmira College men's hockey ranked 9th in preseason
The Elmira College men's hockey team is primed for a big year. Elmira College men’s hockey ranked 9th in preseason. The Elmira College men's hockey team is primed for a big year. Senator Gillibrand speaking on home heating costs. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60...
WETM
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts. New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars will be invested in the low-income home energy assistance program. Turkey prices increase as Thanksgiving nears. We kick off the...
WETM
Raising awareness on phishing scams
Phishing scams are when people call, text, or send emails and try and trick you into revealing sensitive information for their benefit. Phishing scams are when people call, text, or send emails and try and trick you into revealing sensitive information for their benefit. Stand-up comedy show returning to Sayre.
WETM
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business. Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter …. Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business. Senator Gillibrand speaking on home heating costs. Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM
Trick or Treating Safety Tips
Senator Gillibrand was in Elmira today as she announced 60 million dollars will be invested in the low-income home energy assistance program. We kick off the holiday season paying more for our Thanksgiving meals this year. We can thank multiple factors for the price hikes. Steuben County DSS warns of...
WETM
One dead after Ithaca drowning
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person is dead after drowning at the base of Ithaca Falls on October 11. Ithaca Police arrived at the location off of Lake Street for the reported drowning just after 2 p.m. They located a 35-year-old male subject who was unconscious and not breathing. The man had just been pulled out of the water by other people. Police began performing CPR on the man until the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance arrived to render medical aid.
WETM
Mornings In: What you can create with felt
CORNING, NY (WETM)- Last week, 18 News introduced you to a felting class that takes place at the Corning Senior Center. This week, we’re showing you what can be created with felt. The ladies get together twice a week to hangout and create new designs. 18 News talked with...
WETM
Steuben County sets date for Drug Take-Back Day
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff and Steben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee have announced a day for residents to drop their unwanted, expired or unused medications for them to be safely disposed. The collection will take place on October 29 at the County Public Safety Building, 7007...
Comments / 0