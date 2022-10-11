Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel Maven
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Guardians Set Starting Rotation vs. Yankees for A.L.D.S.
The Guardians are using their best three starting pitchers to open the playoff series against New York, but in a different order than normal.
MLB playoffs: Mariners pounce on Astros' Justin Verlander, Phillies hold on to top Braves in Division Series Game 1
Wild-card series down, Division Series here we come. MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league are set to join the fray. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves will take on challengers.
Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees starting lineups for ALDS Game 1, Oct. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s American League Division Series opener between the Guardians and Yankees. Where: Yankee Stadium, 7:37 p.m. TV/radio: TBS, WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians Radio Network. Teams: Guardians (2-0) vs. Yankees (0-0). Starting pitchers: RHP Cal Quantrill...
Scoreboard roundup -- 10/11/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:. NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1 (NYY lead series 1-0) Houston 8, Seattle 7 (Houston leads series 1-0) LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3 (LAD lead series 1-0) Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Limiting Petco Park Ticket Sales To Select Counties
San Diego Padres tickets to the National League Division Series and potential NL Championship Series games are being limited to fans in select counties. If visiting the Padres’ postseason hub on their official website and attempting to follow links to buy tickets, a disclaimer indicates sales are only open to “Verified Fans, Padres Insiders and the public will be limited to the following counties and areas:
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News
The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
Ex-Yankees coach interviews with Marlins to replace former manager Don Mattingly
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reports “Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol have both now interviewed for the #Marlins managerial opening.”. The Miami Marlins are looking for a new manager following former New York Yankees captain Don Mattingly’s announcement that he will not return next season in the Miami dugout.
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster vs. New York Yankees
The city of Cleveland is still buzzing after the Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend to win their first playoff series since 2016. But for as excited as fans are right now about a thrilling win and a chance to keep chasing their World Series dreams, they are just as excited to have a shot at the Evil Empire this week.
Sporting News
MLB Division Series Betting Guide: Best bets and props for ALDS/NLDS
Following an entertaining Wild Card round that featured three "upsets" (Philadelphia Phillies over St. Louis Cardinals; Seattle Mariners over Toronto Blue Jays; San Diego Padres over New York Mets), the MLB playoffs continue this week in what should be an action-packed Division Series. As in seasons pasts, the Division Series remains a best-of-five format with the higher seed playing host in three of the potential five games.
True Blue LA
Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat
The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate. There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander...
NLDS Game 1 Highlights: Phillies at Braves
Highlights from the NLDS Game 1 matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, October 11th.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022
Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
