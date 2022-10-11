ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

960 The Ref

Scoreboard roundup -- 10/11/22

NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:. NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 1 (NYY lead series 1-0) Houston 8, Seattle 7 (Houston leads series 1-0) LA Dodgers 5, San Diego 3 (LAD lead series 1-0) Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 (Philadelphia leads series 1-0) NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION...
SPORTS
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Padres Limiting Petco Park Ticket Sales To Select Counties

San Diego Padres tickets to the National League Division Series and potential NL Championship Series games are being limited to fans in select counties. If visiting the Padres’ postseason hub on their official website and attempting to follow links to buy tickets, a disclaimer indicates sales are only open to “Verified Fans, Padres Insiders and the public will be limited to the following counties and areas:
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' 2023 Decision News

The New York Mets' 2022 season ended on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series. It was a weird year for the Mets, who won 101 games, the second-highest total in team history, but faltered down the stretch and surrendered the NL East to the Atlanta Braves despite having been in first place for more than 170 days.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster vs. New York Yankees

The city of Cleveland is still buzzing after the Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend to win their first playoff series since 2016. But for as excited as fans are right now about a thrilling win and a chance to keep chasing their World Series dreams, they are just as excited to have a shot at the Evil Empire this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sporting News

MLB Division Series Betting Guide: Best bets and props for ALDS/NLDS

Following an entertaining Wild Card round that featured three "upsets" (Philadelphia Phillies over St. Louis Cardinals; Seattle Mariners over Toronto Blue Jays; San Diego Padres over New York Mets), the MLB playoffs continue this week in what should be an action-packed Division Series. As in seasons pasts, the Division Series remains a best-of-five format with the higher seed playing host in three of the potential five games.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 1 chat

The Dodgers will be the last playoff team to debut in the 2022 postseason, with Game 1 of the NLDS between the top seed in the National League and the Padres, wrapping up a four-game Tuesday slate. There was a little bit of a mystery concerning which elite Dodgers’ left-hander...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
QUEENS, NY

