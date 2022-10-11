Read full article on original website
“What if I would have lost him?”: Neighborly dispute escalates to a shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A dispute between neighbors escalated to a man firing a gun at an unarmed man in Fargo city limits. The girlfriend of one of the men involved is now questioning how police handled the situation and the charges filed against her boyfriend. “What if I...
Fargo Police searching for man they say threatened woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say, they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic...
Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
Update: Woman shot through window at South Fargo apartment complex, suspects at large
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what has been confirmed as a shooting on the city's south side. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 9:46 p.m. Officers, the Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance responded to the 2700 block of 47th Street South for a reported disturbance and sounds of gunfire.
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
One person is injured in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--One person is injured in a crash in Becker County on Tuesday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office a Honda Ridgeline driven by Raila Luinae, 58, of Osage, was travelling westbound on Highway 34 in Toad Lake Township when the driver, while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass, ran off road right side and hit an embankment. Luinae reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
Fargo Elim ready to re-open after devastating fire in 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Elim is preparing for an exciting grand opening on Thursday, October 13. The care community will open its doors for a long-awaited return home after fire destroyed the facility in January 2020. More than 100 residents and close to three dozen children and...
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
Fire Reported at Maplelag Resort
CALLAWAY (KDLM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Monday. Fire calls began around 8 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away. KDLM News spoke to an employee of the resort who indicated the fire may have started in a mechanical room and that the resort was likely a total loss.
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
City leaders discuss future development in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes could soon be coming to downtown Fargo. City leaders are eyeing a project that would include a nearly 500-stall parking garage, a 145-unit apartment complex and a 400-seat Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre. It would fill two parking lots in the 600 blk. of...
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
