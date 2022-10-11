ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
