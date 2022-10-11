PREP ROUNDUP: Rocky Mountain punches ticket back to state

Kaitlyn Slocum scored the game’s only goal in the 23rd minute as the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team punched its ticket to the 5A state tournament with a 1-0 win against Owyhee on Monday.

The Grizzlies (14-3-0) will also advance to the District III title game against Boise on Wednesday at Timberline High.

Bea Levi stopped both shots she faced to earn the shutout.

TIMBERLINE 1, MIDDLETON 0: Finley Lewis converted on a penalty kick in the game’s final minute as Timberline survived a 5A District III elimination game.

The Wolves (10-4-4) advance to a winner-to-state game today, where they will face Owyhee at 7 p.m. tonight at Middleton High.

Briauna Rybolt made 10 saves to secure the shutout.

BISHOP KELLY 7, RIDGEVUE 0: Taylor Deitzel had a goal and two assists, as six other Knights scored to advance Bishop Kelly to the 4A District III title game.

Gracie Rhodes, Sophie Schmautz, Lexi Chatterton, Emma Schaffner, Logan McCarthy and Maggie Avey each put the ball into the net for Bishop Kelly.

Ellie Lickley and Brooke Hutchinson combined to make seven saves for Bishop Kelly.

BOYS SOCCER

EAGLE 2, CENTENNIAL 0: Justin Maas and Ethan Juarez both had second-half goals as Eagle survived a 5A District III elimination game.

Eagle (11-6-1) advances to play Mountain View in a winner-to-state game today.

Thomas Birch had an assist, while Matthew Gabriele made four saves to earn the shutout.

CALDWELL 3, RIDGEVUE 0: Sam Yeakley scored twice as Caldwell advanced to the 4A District III title game.

Yahir Esquivel also scored for the Cougars (16-0-1), while Fabian Arguello, Zaid Arguello and Axel Gonzalez each had an assist.