Read full article on original website
Related
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Best RAM for Gaming: DDR4, DDR5 Kits for 2022
Here are the best RAM kits we’ve tested: computer memory ideal for gaming, video editing, and graphics-heavy applications.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get lower pings and better speeds, even on wireless, with this AX11000 ROG router deal
The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 router isn't the fastest router you can get anymore, but it's not far off. With two 5GHz bands each running at an incredible 4804Mbps, this is an excellent router for those looking to get everything out of their gigabit internet connection.
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ powered iQOO Neo 7 makes Geekbench debut
MediaTek's newest Dimensity 9000+ SoC made quite a splash by propelling the Asus ROG Phone 6D to the top of AnTuTu's performance charts. The high-end mobile AP was rumoured to power iQOO's upcoming iQOO Neo 7 smartphone. MySmartPrice has confirmed the said rumour via a Geekbench listing. Going by previous launch cycles, one can expect to see the smartphone hit shelves (at least in China) in the coming weeks.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Apple Insider
Microsoft cranks up entire Surface line with new Intel processors
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of its about-annual upgrade cycle, Microsoft's Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus featuring new Intel processors have debuted at about the same price points as the previous models.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
notebookcheck.net
Apple and Samsung clarify on 5G OTA update timelines for Indian users
5G services formally launched in India on October 1 and local operators such as Airtel and Reliance Jio have already started offering service trials to their customers. 5G is initially being made available in select major urban areas with nationwide coverage expected before end of 2023 and last-mile connectivity before end-2024. However, users of Apple and Samsung are currently left out for lack of official software support that enables 5G.
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9 5G: Microsoft replaces Surface Pro X with 120 Hz display, larger battery and Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 derived chipset upgrades
Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Pro 9 5G, a successor to the Surface Pro X. While the Surface Pro 9 5G does not come cheap, it features numerous upgrades over the Surface Pro X, including a more powerful chipset and a much faster display. Windows ARM Convertible...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung W23 5G launch date announced by China Telecom
The famous leaker Ice Universe has just demonstrated 100% accuracy in predicting the existence of a "Samsung W23" by posting a fresh new launch poster for the same. It indicates that China Telecom intends to debut the device as a new branded product later in 2022. The national carrier has...
TechRadar
Oppo Find X6 Pro could take on Samsung and Apple with a huge camera sensor
Mobile camera sensors seem to be getting bigger with every passing year, and Oppo’s upcoming Find X6 Pro smartphone looks set to continue the trend and then some. According to Twitter leakster Ice Universe (opens in new tab), the Oppo Find X6 Pro – which is expected to debut alongside two lower-key variants in early 2023 – will arrive packing a one-inch rear camera sensor akin to that used by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Key Poco F5 specifications revealed by new leak
The past few Poco F series devices were underwhelming due to the incremental upgrades between generations. To make matters worse, the "gaming-centric" Poco F4 GT was trounced by the Poco F3. Even our in-depth review concluded that it was not the best phone for gaming. Thankfully, Poco has grand plans for the upcoming Poco F5 and likely the eventual Poco F5 GT/Poco F5 Pro.
Comments / 0