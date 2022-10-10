ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL
Jack, AL
Alabama Business
Calhoun Journal

October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Calhoun Journal

Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
jsuchanticleer.com

Gamecocks baseball team announces short fall exhibition schedule

Earlier today it was officially announced that Jacksonville State’s baseball program will be playing in two fall exhibition games before the start of their spring 2023 season. Following a somewhat disappointing 2022 spring season, one that saw the baseball team post a 27-28 overall record and a loss in...
wbrc.com

Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
Alabama Now

Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek

A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
majorleaguefishing.com

2023 Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Arrives at Resurgent Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama’s Lake Guntersville is one of the most legendary lakes in the United States and while it’s gone through its ups and downs, the fishing is excellent right now on this impoundment of the Tennessee River. Randy Howell lives in Guntersville and it’s also the site of his 2014 Bassmaster Classic win. He believes that the lake is as good as it’s been in a decade and is ready to prove it for Bass Pro Tour Stage Four (May 16-21).
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor

From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
