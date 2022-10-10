GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama’s Lake Guntersville is one of the most legendary lakes in the United States and while it’s gone through its ups and downs, the fishing is excellent right now on this impoundment of the Tennessee River. Randy Howell lives in Guntersville and it’s also the site of his 2014 Bassmaster Classic win. He believes that the lake is as good as it’s been in a decade and is ready to prove it for Bass Pro Tour Stage Four (May 16-21).

