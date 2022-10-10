Read full article on original website
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
Anniston, October 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Anniston. The Talladega County Central High School volleyball team will have a game with Alabama School for the Deaf on October 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
Chelsea High School parents concerned over student saying racial slur in video
CHELSEA, Ala. — A Chelsea High School parent is concerned for Black students at the school. This comes after a video of a student saying a racial slur was airdropped to classmates’ phones. Shelby County Schools district office tells WVTM 13 in a statement,. "District leaders and administrators...
College football at Trash Pandas stadium: There’s 1 million reasons
The sod has been rolled out on the infield dirt at Toyota Field and the pitching mound has been scraped away. The baseball field that’s home to the Rocket City Trash Pandas is getting a new look. Toyota Field will host its first college football game Saturday at 6...
October 11, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Head coach Rich Rodriguez talks impact of bye week, expectations for game against UNA
Jacksonville State’s head football coach Rich Rodriguez spoke to the media on Tuesday to discuss his team’s upcoming matchup with the North Alabama Lions. The Gamecocks are coming off of a much needed bye week after defeating Kennesaw State on October 1st, moving to 5-1 on the season.
Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
Gamecocks baseball team announces short fall exhibition schedule
Earlier today it was officially announced that Jacksonville State’s baseball program will be playing in two fall exhibition games before the start of their spring 2023 season. Following a somewhat disappointing 2022 spring season, one that saw the baseball team post a 27-28 overall record and a loss in...
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
Dog walker find decomposed body in Alabama creek
A badly decomposed body was found in an Alabama creek Monday and police said they’re searching for clues on the man’s identity and how he wound up in 6 inches of water. The body was found in a creek in Anniston, Alabama, by a person walking their dog, The Anniston Star reported. The dog got away from the person walking it and as the person searched for the dog, the body was found, police said.
2023 Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Arrives at Resurgent Lake Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama’s Lake Guntersville is one of the most legendary lakes in the United States and while it’s gone through its ups and downs, the fishing is excellent right now on this impoundment of the Tennessee River. Randy Howell lives in Guntersville and it’s also the site of his 2014 Bassmaster Classic win. He believes that the lake is as good as it’s been in a decade and is ready to prove it for Bass Pro Tour Stage Four (May 16-21).
Man arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of items
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Etowah County Sheriff’s have arrested a Gadsden man in relation to a burglary and theft of property around the beginning of the month. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, Jonathon Winfrey, 29, of Gadsden was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. The burglary allegedly occurred at […]
Boaz man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
Rome man accused of breaking infant girl's neck, trying to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. - A 22-year-old Rome man is being accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to use a pillow on her twin sister, according to an arrest warrant. Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. was charged with aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Records indicate the...
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
