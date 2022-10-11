Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U gaming handheld revised with Gundam special edition model
One-netbook opened ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pre-orders nearly a month ago, with the company finally bringing RDNA 2-based hardware to market. Now, the manufacturer is offering a Gundam special edition model in China. Available through Tmall, the limited edition model differs from the regular ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro with its white case, over which One-netbook has included blue and red accents, as well as an RX-78-2 Gundam logo and lettering.
Samsung’s Stellar Wine Fridge Is a Amazon Prime Day Deal Worth Toasting
Not all of us are so lucky that we have space for a full-on wine cellar in our home. That’s especially true when you’re someone who lives in New York City, where having more than a single floor to yourself can feel like a true luxury. So, enter the wine fridge. When I moved into my current apartment, one of the main selling points was the under-the-counter wine fridge located in the kitchen. It’s nothing particularly special, but having the ability to store my wine at the correct temperature has made a pretty big difference (especially as someone who loves a...
notebookcheck.net
Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499
The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
notebookcheck.net
ECOVACS AIRBOT Z1 air purifying robot launches in Europe with AI camera
ECOVACS has unveiled the AIRBOT Z1 in European countries, including France and Germany. The air purifier moves through your home like a robot vacuum, using AI and 3D technologies to move through your home and avoid obstacles. TrueMapping 2.0 is four times more accurate than LDS in detecting smaller items and can sense objects up to 10 m (~33 ft) away.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei releases Watch D in Europe for €399 with pre-order bonus
Huawei has finally started selling the Watch D in Europe, five months after confirming that the smartwatch would be available in the region. For some reason, the Watch D is not yet orderable in the UK. Instead, the company's UK website still displays a 'notify me' button on its Watch D product listing. However, Huawei has confirmed that the Watch D will cost £349.99 in the UK, £50 more than the Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium.
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
Level up ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these Best Buy deals on LG, Apple, HP and more
Bring new tech into your home by shopping these Best Buy deals on MacBooks, iPads, LG TVs and more savings that rival Amazon's October Prime Day deals.
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
notebookcheck.net
JamesDonkey RS2 is a modern wireless mechanical keyboard with a retro 90s look
The old-but-new keyboard is now shipping for $99 USD for nostalgic users who miss the age of beige-colored PC accessories. It's not perfect, however, despite all the modern touches. Most mechanical keyboards nowadays are often overly designed with chrome-cut edges, auxiliary buttons and keys, and sometimes even extra displays. The...
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Writing Pad launches in India as a purely note-taking or doodling tool for well under US$25
Redmi's latest electronic product for the Indian market has an 8.5-inch (21.6cm) display and a stylus that seems to have a magnetic attachment feature - however, it is no new Android tablet. This "Writing Pad" is aimed at those who like to scribble by hand or doodle a lot, yet would like to avoid paper waste in enjoying these pursuits.
notebookcheck.net
Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach
Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Mobvoi Prime Fall sale offers up to 45% off a new Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered flagship smartwatch
Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Software Touchscreen. Mobvoi has just made its "Prime Fall Sale" for 2022 official, with potentially attractive offers on some Wear OS smartwatches that run on nearly-new Snapdragon Wear silicon. They include the SpO2 sensor-enabled (and definitely Wear 4100-labelled) TicWatch E3, which is available at 30% off its normal US$199 price during the event.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro ECG smartwatch receives new update version 2.1.0.417
Huawei has launched firmware version 2.1.0.417 for the Watch GT 3 Pro globally. The changelog for the update claims two improvements have been made; a Running Ability Index (RAI) feature has been added, and the number of possible alarms has increased. The software follows a recent update which brought ECG functionality to the smartwatch.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
TechRadar
Dyson's Gen5 Detect cordless vacuum is so powerful it can suck up viruses
There are vacuum cleaners, and then there are *vacuum cleaners*. Dyson’s new cordless model, the Dyson Gen5 Detect, falls firmly into the latter camp. The first vacuum to feature Dyson’s next-generation Hyperdymium motor – which spins at up to 135,000 rpm, some nine times faster than a modern-day Formula 1 engine – the Gen5 Detect is the brand’s smartest and most powerful sucker to date.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Kitchen Tool Set announced with smart timer, electronic scale and automatic corkscrew
Xiaomi has announced the Mijia Kitchen Tool Set, which includes a timer, electronic scale and wine corkscrew. The Mijia Smart Timer has three volume levels and can be attached to a wall via a magnetic back or wall sticker. You can set two countdown timers at once, up to 9 hours, 59 minutes and 55 seconds, twisting the dial to adjust the time.
notebookcheck.net
Vinghen Ti 1 electric push-bike with scooter-like design and 500 W motor is crowdfunding
The Vinghen Ti 1 electrified push-bike is crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The stand-on vehicle has been designed for commuters, combining the size of a bicycle with a scooter-like design. The company claims it is as robust as a mountain bike, with a 26 x 3-in (~66 x 8 cm) Kendra tire at the front and a 20 x 3-in (~51 x 8 cm) version at the rear. A 12 Ah Voltrax battery provides a range of up to 31 miles (~50 km).
