ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U gaming handheld revised with Gundam special edition model

One-netbook opened ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pre-orders nearly a month ago, with the company finally bringing RDNA 2-based hardware to market. Now, the manufacturer is offering a Gundam special edition model in China. Available through Tmall, the limited edition model differs from the regular ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro with its white case, over which One-netbook has included blue and red accents, as well as an RX-78-2 Gundam logo and lettering.
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Samsung’s Stellar Wine Fridge Is a Amazon Prime Day Deal Worth Toasting

Not all of us are so lucky that we have space for a full-on wine cellar in our home. That’s especially true when you’re someone who lives in New York City, where having more than a single floor to yourself can feel like a true luxury. So, enter the wine fridge. When I moved into my current apartment, one of the main selling points was the under-the-counter wine fridge located in the kitchen. It’s nothing particularly special, but having the ability to store my wine at the correct temperature has made a pretty big difference (especially as someone who loves a...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499

The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

ECOVACS AIRBOT Z1 air purifying robot launches in Europe with AI camera

ECOVACS has unveiled the AIRBOT Z1 in European countries, including France and Germany. The air purifier moves through your home like a robot vacuum, using AI and 3D technologies to move through your home and avoid obstacles. TrueMapping 2.0 is four times more accurate than LDS in detecting smaller items and can sense objects up to 10 m (~33 ft) away.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Touchscreen#Toaster#Appliance#Goldencrispy#European
notebookcheck.net

Huawei releases Watch D in Europe for €399 with pre-order bonus

Huawei has finally started selling the Watch D in Europe, five months after confirming that the smartwatch would be available in the region. For some reason, the Watch D is not yet orderable in the UK. Instead, the company's UK website still displays a 'notify me' button on its Watch D product listing. However, Huawei has confirmed that the Watch D will cost £349.99 in the UK, £50 more than the Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes

In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
hypebeast.com

Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today

Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

JamesDonkey RS2 is a modern wireless mechanical keyboard with a retro 90s look

The old-but-new keyboard is now shipping for $99 USD for nostalgic users who miss the age of beige-colored PC accessories. It's not perfect, however, despite all the modern touches. Most mechanical keyboards nowadays are often overly designed with chrome-cut edges, auxiliary buttons and keys, and sometimes even extra displays. The...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Doogee AJ01 (non-)smart glasses hands-on: An interesting new product with an outdated design approach

Although audio sunglasses are far from what full-featured smart glasses usually deliver, both are still niche products. On the bright side, we need to highlight that fans of high-quality audio can get audio sunglasses from a top brand like BOSE, but those usually come with price tags over US$200. Thankfully, there are also sub-US$100 products like the Doogee AJ01 that target budget-conscious buyers.
LIFESTYLE
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Mobvoi Prime Fall sale offers up to 45% off a new Snapdragon Wear 4100-powered flagship smartwatch

Accessory Android iOS Smartwatch Software Touchscreen. Mobvoi has just made its "Prime Fall Sale" for 2022 official, with potentially attractive offers on some Wear OS smartwatches that run on nearly-new Snapdragon Wear silicon. They include the SpO2 sensor-enabled (and definitely Wear 4100-labelled) TicWatch E3, which is available at 30% off its normal US$199 price during the event.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro ECG smartwatch receives new update version 2.1.0.417

Huawei has launched firmware version 2.1.0.417 for the Watch GT 3 Pro globally. The changelog for the update claims two improvements have been made; a Running Ability Index (RAI) feature has been added, and the number of possible alarms has increased. The software follows a recent update which brought ECG functionality to the smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Dyson's Gen5 Detect cordless vacuum is so powerful it can suck up viruses

There are vacuum cleaners, and then there are *vacuum cleaners*. Dyson’s new cordless model, the Dyson Gen5 Detect, falls firmly into the latter camp. The first vacuum to feature Dyson’s next-generation Hyperdymium motor – which spins at up to 135,000 rpm, some nine times faster than a modern-day Formula 1 engine – the Gen5 Detect is the brand’s smartest and most powerful sucker to date.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Vinghen Ti 1 electric push-bike with scooter-like design and 500 W motor is crowdfunding

The Vinghen Ti 1 electrified push-bike is crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The stand-on vehicle has been designed for commuters, combining the size of a bicycle with a scooter-like design. The company claims it is as robust as a mountain bike, with a 26 x 3-in (~66 x 8 cm) Kendra tire at the front and a 20 x 3-in (~51 x 8 cm) version at the rear. A 12 Ah Voltrax battery provides a range of up to 31 miles (~50 km).
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy