Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
Ex-NFL Coach Sean Payton Comments On The Panthers' Matt Rhule Decision
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the firing of Matt Rhule Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." As the coach in New Orleans for 15 years, Payton went up against the Rhule-led Panthers for his final two NFL seasons before retirement. During the sit-down with ...
Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss
The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?
The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
Browns Morning Roundup: Greedy Williams is close, DT help, and more
As defensive upgrades continue to be necessary, the Browns have made a handful of moves early in the week. We have covered the trade for linebacker Deion Jones enough at this point, but that was not the end of general manager Andrew Berry’s work day. As we turn the...
Saints Reportedly Signed Veteran Running Back Wednesday
Not that the New Orleans Saints need any obvious help in their running game after an incredible ground performance against the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the Saints are adding a noteworthy running to their backfield this week. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing veteran running...
Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad
One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
atozsports.com
NFL analyst names the Titans as a fit for star free agent
Over the bye week, the Tennessee Titans will be evaluating solutions to address a few of their major problems. Their second half scoring droughts, inconsistent play from the corner position, and bad offensive line play are just a few problems the Titans are facing right now. But another one of...
Yardbarker
Falcons officially close the books on Dimitroff era
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are slowly but surely ridding the Falcons of every trace of the Thomas Dimitroff era. By trading Deion Jones over the weekend, the new regime has officially closed the books on that era of Falcons football. In Dan Quinn’s final year, the Falcons boasted a...
Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III tweets funny reaction to Dan Snyder bombshell
The Washington Commanders' Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Chicago Bears is just hours away. Of course, on the heels of Thursday morning's latest bombshell report on owner Dan Snyder, few are thinking of the upcoming contest at the moment. Among those to react to the news was...
Bears activate WR N’Keal Harry from IR
The former first-round pick for the Patriots was acquired by the Bears in July in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. He had requested a trade from New England just over a year before the trade came but was forced to play out the 2021 season with the Patriots. In three seasons with the Patriots, Harry played in 33 games, catching 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns.
Steelers sign CB Duke Dawson to practice squad
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. Dawson was one of a half dozen free agents the Steelers brought in for a workout on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Dawson was the only player among the group who the Steelers signed. This is almost...
Browns release CB Thomas Graham, points towards Greedy Williams activation
As the Cleveland Browns continue to get healthier, they have released a bottom-of-the-roster player in cornerback Thomas Graham according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. There is reason to believe that fellow cornerback Greedy Williams may be activated sooner rather than later as a result. Williams is one of...
Injury update not good news for Patriots RB Damien Harris
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris didn’t get the news he was hoping for after learning he’d likely miss multiple games with a hamstring injury, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It’s a tough break for Harris, who is playing in a contract year and looking...
NFL eyeing significant expansions to Europe, Mexico schedule
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the NFL’s efforts to expand its foreign-soil footprint, but after this season’s five-game docket, the league will look to move further on this front. Few matters are more important to high-ranking NFL officials than the expansion of the league’s Europe and Mexico efforts, Jason...
Sean McVay thinks there will be another offer for Odell Beckham Jr.: 'We have constant dialogue'
Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter earlier Wednesday to express disappointment in the Rams’ latest offer, noting that the front office offered him “the lowest of low offers.” Despite OBJ’s public complaint about negotiations, Rams head coach Sean McVay actually expressed optimism about re-signing the veteran receiver.
Panthers owner backs GM Scott Fitterer
“Scott [Fitterer] is our GM,” Tepper said during the post-Matt Rhule firing press conference. “There’s no thought of mind right now. Right now, my focus is [on Steve] Wilks and how he can have success in his new role.”. Fitterer, 48, spent the bulk of his front...
Pro Football Rumors
