Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss

The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
NFL
NESN

What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints' Taysom Hill?

The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signed Veteran Running Back Wednesday

Not that the New Orleans Saints need any obvious help in their running game after an incredible ground performance against the Seattle Seahawks this week, but the Saints are adding a noteworthy running to their backfield this week. According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing veteran running...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad

One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
NFL
atozsports.com

NFL analyst names the Titans as a fit for star free agent

Over the bye week, the Tennessee Titans will be evaluating solutions to address a few of their major problems. Their second half scoring droughts, inconsistent play from the corner position, and bad offensive line play are just a few problems the Titans are facing right now. But another one of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Ian Rapoport
Yardbarker

Falcons officially close the books on Dimitroff era

Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are slowly but surely ridding the Falcons of every trace of the Thomas Dimitroff era. By trading Deion Jones over the weekend, the new regime has officially closed the books on that era of Falcons football. In Dan Quinn’s final year, the Falcons boasted a...
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Bears activate WR N'Keal Harry from IR

The former first-round pick for the Patriots was acquired by the Bears in July in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. He had requested a trade from New England just over a year before the trade came but was forced to play out the 2021 season with the Patriots. In three seasons with the Patriots, Harry played in 33 games, catching 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

NFL eyeing significant expansions to Europe, Mexico schedule

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the NFL’s efforts to expand its foreign-soil footprint, but after this season’s five-game docket, the league will look to move further on this front. Few matters are more important to high-ranking NFL officials than the expansion of the league’s Europe and Mexico efforts, Jason...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers owner backs GM Scott Fitterer

“Scott [Fitterer] is our GM,” Tepper said during the post-Matt Rhule firing press conference. “There’s no thought of mind right now. Right now, my focus is [on Steve] Wilks and how he can have success in his new role.”. Fitterer, 48, spent the bulk of his front...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
