Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see
Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
IN THIS ARTICLE
Microsoft debuts Surface Laptop 5 in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes
In brief: Microsoft at its Surface hardware event earlier today announced a refreshed version of its conventional laptop. The aptly-named Surface Laptop 5 is offered with two screen sizes. The more compact unit packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense 3:2 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 (201 PPI) and a contrast ratio of 1300:1.
PC Magazine
Feeling Nostalgic? Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Is Almost $200 Off
Everything old is new again, including flip phones. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not your parents' Nokia. With a standout design, long battery life, and an actually useful front screen, the premium handset is on sale from Amazon now for 18% off the retail price(Opens in a new window), putting it at $871.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Here Are the New PCs Microsoft Announced at Its Surface Event Today
Following up from their Silicon Valley rivals Apple, Google and Meta’s own recent announcements, Microsoft held their Fall Event 2022 today and continued to show that the first half of the season isn’t just for fashion weeks, but also a time for big tech to let us know what they’ve been cooking. Billed as a Surface event — Microsoft’s flagship range of touchscreen devices — the Washington-based brand announced three new PCs, a range of new accessories, and some software.
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
How much value can you cram into an entry-level phone? Loads, if you ask Motorola, with the Moto G Power 2021 being a prime example. This phone was already a budget champion, and now with a Prime Early Access discount, it's even more affordable. Motorola makes awesome budget phones and...
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U gaming handheld revised with Gundam special edition model
One-netbook opened ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pre-orders nearly a month ago, with the company finally bringing RDNA 2-based hardware to market. Now, the manufacturer is offering a Gundam special edition model in China. Available through Tmall, the limited edition model differs from the regular ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro with its white case, over which One-netbook has included blue and red accents, as well as an RX-78-2 Gundam logo and lettering.
Phone Arena
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1080 chipset makes 200MP camera phones more affordable
Although MediaTek claims that the newly revealed Dimensity 1080 is the sequel of the last year Dimensity 920 chipset, the Taiwanese company did launch another SoC (system-on-chip) this year, Dimensity 930. The reason may lie in the fact that the Dimensity 930 was downgraded in a few key areas such as the CPU power, in order to offer batter battery life.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 GT ultra-high refresh rate and cooling detailed in new official leak
Honor now has less than 24 hours to debut the new GT variant for its existing X40 smartphone in China. Despite this, the company has now chosen to elaborate on hints of a gaming appeal in this upcoming device in much more detail. A number of Android smartphones have been...
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 unveiled as a platform for "true mixed reality" as well as next-gen VR and AR hardware
5G Accessory Launch Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gaming. Meta mentioned that its new Quest Pro headset is based on Qualcomm's very latest platform for its form-factor during its launch, but more or less left it at that. Never fear, the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1's maker has released a deeper dive into its use-cases and potential advantages over its XR2 predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC announced for affordable 5G phones
MediaTek has announced yet another 5G-ready, mid-range SoC for Android smartphones called the Dimensity 1080. Based on its spec sheet, it is a watered-down version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 that aims to power lower-mid-range devices in the US$300 bracket. MediaTek says that Dimensity 1080-powered smartphone will begin hitting shelves sometime in Q4 2022.
Apple Insider
Microsoft cranks up entire Surface line with new Intel processors
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of its about-annual upgrade cycle, Microsoft's Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2 Plus featuring new Intel processors have debuted at about the same price points as the previous models.
notebookcheck.net
Key Poco F5 specifications revealed by new leak
The past few Poco F series devices were underwhelming due to the incremental upgrades between generations. To make matters worse, the "gaming-centric" Poco F4 GT was trounced by the Poco F3. Even our in-depth review concluded that it was not the best phone for gaming. Thankfully, Poco has grand plans for the upcoming Poco F5 and likely the eventual Poco F5 GT/Poco F5 Pro.
TechRadar
Oppo Find X6 Pro could take on Samsung and Apple with a huge camera sensor
Mobile camera sensors seem to be getting bigger with every passing year, and Oppo’s upcoming Find X6 Pro smartphone looks set to continue the trend and then some. According to Twitter leakster Ice Universe (opens in new tab), the Oppo Find X6 Pro – which is expected to debut alongside two lower-key variants in early 2023 – will arrive packing a one-inch rear camera sensor akin to that used by the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
laptopmag.com
Surface Pro 9 revealed: Microsoft presents a 2-in-1 supercharged with 5G
Microsoft reveals the Surface Pro 9, an updated 2-in-1 laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, optional 5G support, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and a selection of "vibrant" colors. Announced at the Microsoft Surface October event, the long-rumored Surface Pro 9 has finally arrived, and it packs a few notable updates to the already impressive Surface Pro 8. Not only are we getting 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 options, but there's also a 5G model equipped with Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.
Comments / 0