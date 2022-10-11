ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
