Electronics

notebookcheck.net

ECOVACS AIRBOT Z1 air purifying robot launches in Europe with AI camera

ECOVACS has unveiled the AIRBOT Z1 in European countries, including France and Germany. The air purifier moves through your home like a robot vacuum, using AI and 3D technologies to move through your home and avoid obstacles. TrueMapping 2.0 is four times more accurate than LDS in detecting smaller items and can sense objects up to 10 m (~33 ft) away.
notebookcheck.net

Garmin Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch accidentally leaked by manufacturer

The Garmin Instinct Crossover smartwatch appears to have been leaked. Pages on the brand’s Taiwanese website showed a new outdoor watch, rumored to launch later this year. The product page for part 010-02730-23 showed three versions of the watch, Black, Solar - Tactical Edition and Solar - Graphite. The solar models will feature solar batteries, while the Tactical Edition will have bonus features such as night vision and stealth modes.
IFLScience

Which Side Is Best To Sleep On: Left Or Right?

Sleep can be remarkably difficult to get in these stressful times, so when you catch a few Zzzs it pays to get the best quality you can. While everything from avoiding blue light to reading and counting sheep has been touted as a tool for drifting off, the position we sleep in can also have a pivotal effect on its quality and our health.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TheDailyBeast

How I Found a Simple, No-Cost Solution to Sleep Apnea

I woke up in a strange bedroom with 24 electrodes glued all over my body and a plastic mask attached to a hose covering my face. The lab technician who watched me all night via video feed told me that I had “wicked sleep apnea” and that it was “central sleep apnea”—a type that originates in the brain and fails to tell the muscles to inhale.
notebookcheck.net

Galaxy S23 battery life could be better than the Galaxy S22 as the device is reportedly coming with a bigger power pack and an FHD+ display

A deluge of Galaxy S23 leaks is sweeping the mobile landscape as of late. From design changes and possible color options to minute details like display bezels, new details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 keep on emerging. This time we have information regarding the battery capacity and screen size of the upcoming Galaxy S flagship thanks to the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station.
boxrox.com

How to Fix Shoulder Pain and Impingement (FOREVER)

Learn how to fix shoulder pain and impingement with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you have shoulder pain when you lift weights or simply lift your arms up over your head, then you’ll want to watch this video. Here I’m going to show you how to fix shoulder pain and impingement forever by attacking the issue at the root cause and giving you the right rotator cuff exercises and progressions to do to get this to go away once and for all.”
notebookcheck.net

ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U gaming handheld revised with Gundam special edition model

One-netbook opened ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pre-orders nearly a month ago, with the company finally bringing RDNA 2-based hardware to market. Now, the manufacturer is offering a Gundam special edition model in China. Available through Tmall, the limited edition model differs from the regular ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro with its white case, over which One-netbook has included blue and red accents, as well as an RX-78-2 Gundam logo and lettering.
Rolling Stone

Amazon Just Discounted the Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds (and More Headphones) to Their Lowest Price of the Season

Time to upgrade your buds: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12 — you can think of it like a second Amazon Prime Day — is finally here this week. There’s no shortage of deals that you can score on the site right this very second, especially if you’re shopping for a pair of top-rated earbuds. That includes one of our favorite headphone brands, Beats by Dre. Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that...
notebookcheck.net

Formovie THEATER: Premium ultra-short throw projector arrives in the UK for £3,499

The Formovie THEATER has arrived in the UK, a month or so after the ultra-short throw (UST) projector's release in the US. Sold by Pure Theatre in the UK, the Formovie THEATER recently outperformed the likes of the Hisense PX1-PRO and the Samsung 'The Premiere' LSP9T in the 2022 Laser TV Showdown, hosted annually by ProjectorScreen and Projector Central.
ZDNet

How to add wireless Apple CarPlay to your car

If you have a car that makes use of a wired USB Apple CarPlay entertainment system, you might be wondering if there's some way to get rid of the wire and go wireless. Wires are, after all, a bit of a pain. Doubly so in the car where you have to remember the cable and to connect it to your iPhone.
notebookcheck.net

Tineco TOASTY ONE smart dual-slot toaster with touchscreen launches in Europe

Tineco has launched the TOASTY ONE, a smart dual-slot toaster, in the EU. This is the company’s first kitchen appliance; Tineco is best known for its vacuum cleaners. The device has a 4-in (~10 cm) LCD touchscreen, which you can use to adjust your toasting settings. For example, you can choose from four modes: smart, fresh, reheat or frozen. You can also use a slide to set your desired toasting level.
