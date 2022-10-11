Read full article on original website
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Matt Rhule Nebraska speculation begins immediately after Panthers firing
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule Monday morning and within minutes the former head coach was already being linked with a return to the college ranks. It didn’t take long for speculation of a potential move to Nebraska to arise regarding Rhule, who could serve as the replacement for Scott Frost with the hopes of turning the program around. After news broke of Rhule’s ousting in Carolina, people on Twitter immediately began speculating that the 47-year-old could be headed to Lincoln to join the Cornhuskers.
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
Details of Matt Rhule’s buyout with Panthers revealed
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchise “over the hump.” Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020, when he made the jump from Baylor to the pros. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach.
Bomani Jones Reveals Where He Thinks Matt Rhule Should Go
On Monday, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule following a brutal NFL tenure. Since signing on as the Panthers' head coach in 2020, Rhule notched an 11-27 overall record. 2022 was his worst season yet, going 1-4 to start the year. While his professional coaching career...
Panthers owner backs GM Scott Fitterer
“Scott [Fitterer] is our GM,” Tepper said during the post-Matt Rhule firing press conference. “There’s no thought of mind right now. Right now, my focus is [on Steve] Wilks and how he can have success in his new role.”. Fitterer, 48, spent the bulk of his front...
Odell Beckham Jr. says he got 'lowest of low' offer from Rams
Now connected to several teams besides the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. may be opening the door to joining a fourth NFL team. The free agent wide receiver expressed disappointment with the defending Super Bowl champions’ offer. Responding to a Twitter post, the eight-year veteran said the Rams sent “the...
Clemson loses a key piece of their 2023 recruiting class
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson program lost a significant piece of their 2023 recruiting class as 4-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens has decommited from the Tigers. The Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) is currently the No.18 ranked offensive tackle and the No.191 overall ranked player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports compositing rankings. For a team that is regularly looking to bolster their offensive line, losing the 6’6, 365-pound rising senior is a major blow for Swinney’s 2023 class. Owens has not only decommitted from Clemson, and he will visit Florida State this weekend for the Tigers’ matchup with Florida State as a guest of the Seminoles. It looks like Florida State is the new favorite to land Owens. New development with 4-star OL Zechariah Owens — who has confirmed with me that he has decommitted from Clemson. Now, he has a new number one school in his recruitment: https://t.co/5p13yrysUU pic.twitter.com/PrwJCLcmV5 — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) October 13, 2022 List No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game
