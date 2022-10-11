For years, a congressional seat in a Republican district in southwest Washington has evaded Democrats. Now, with the incumbent congresswoman ousted over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, they have a slim chance in the 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race and has not said how she plans to vote.

