bitcoinist.com

One Year Later, CNN Shuts Down NFT Marketplace, Accused Of ‘Rugging’ Users

After just over a year of operations, CNN is shuttering it’s NFT platform, ‘The Vault.’ Despite the crypto and NFT markets enduring substantial downturn throughout a good portion of this year, CNN was operating a modest, relatively under-the-radar NFT project that was the media outlet’s first web3 foray.
nftplazas.com

CNN’s NFT Platform Shuts Down, Users are Raging

Last year, CNN made its entry into the NFT space with the launch of ‘The Vault by CNN’, an NFT platform where major news moments were sold as NFTs. Just like the way marketplaces like NBA Top Shot sell top sports moments as NFTs. But now, roughly a year after it launched, CNN has shut it down.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Musk knocks Trump’s app

Elon Musk knocked former President Trump’s app Truth Social as part of a wide-ranging interview that was published as Musk’s bid to buy Twitter forges ahead. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Benzinga

Why Elon Musk Had To Apologize For Smoking Weed With Joe Rogan

Though California legalized recreational marijuana, Elon Musk instructed SpaceX employees not to smoke joints. Consider it the marijuana cloud of smoke that refuses to disappear. Around this time last year, tech entrepreneur and Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on the Joe Rogan podcast and agreed to smoke a joint during the livestream video. Musk thought fans and followers of the internet would think this moment funny and enjoyable—they did not.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington House seat in play amid increased polarization

For years, a congressional seat in a Republican district in southwest Washington has evaded Democrats. Now, with the incumbent congresswoman ousted over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, they have a slim chance in the 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race and has not said how she plans to vote.
TechCrunch

How to watch Meta Connect’s 2022 keynote (hint: Facebook)

To watch the event live, you can tune in on Meta’s own Reality Labs events page, which will be streaming starting just before the keynote kicks off. If you happen to have a Quest headset and are more committed to in-‘Verse experiences than apparently a lot of the people working on metaverse stuff inside Meta itself seem to be, you can also join a live virtual stream of the event in Horizon Worlds in the virtual Meta Square that apparently exists there.
WEKU

Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all

Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price. The legal team for the billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
