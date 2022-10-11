Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
One Year Later, CNN Shuts Down NFT Marketplace, Accused Of ‘Rugging’ Users
After just over a year of operations, CNN is shuttering it’s NFT platform, ‘The Vault.’ Despite the crypto and NFT markets enduring substantial downturn throughout a good portion of this year, CNN was operating a modest, relatively under-the-radar NFT project that was the media outlet’s first web3 foray.
nftplazas.com
CNN’s NFT Platform Shuts Down, Users are Raging
Last year, CNN made its entry into the NFT space with the launch of ‘The Vault by CNN’, an NFT platform where major news moments were sold as NFTs. Just like the way marketplaces like NBA Top Shot sell top sports moments as NFTs. But now, roughly a year after it launched, CNN has shut it down.
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Russian pop star who criticised Ukraine war says she is in Israel
Alla Pugacheva, whose husband has been declared a ‘foreign agent’, denounced invasion three weeks ago
Gizmodo
Mystery Person in Elon Musk Texts Who Encouraged Billionaire to Destroy Twitter Is Ex-Wife: Report
The mystery person known only as ‘TJ’ in court documents made public last week during Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk has been revealed as the billionaire’s ex-wife Talulah Riley, according to a new report from Bloomberg News. Riley, a British actress who had small roles in...
Autoblog
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate creation of his X 'everything app'
Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is back on the table and the billionaire is claiming the purchase will accelerate the development of his long-discussed "everything app." After months of litigation, the Tesla CEO is looking to avoid a court battle by offering to buy the social media...
Purported Trump supporter who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack, DOJ says
CNN — A Minnesota man who claimed Antifa set fire to his camper during the political unrest of 2020 because he had displayed a Trump campaign flag admitted to staging the event and committing insurance fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Denis Molla, age 30, of Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn...
Hillicon Valley — Musk knocks Trump’s app
Elon Musk knocked former President Trump’s app Truth Social as part of a wide-ranging interview that was published as Musk’s bid to buy Twitter forges ahead. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Why Elon Musk Had To Apologize For Smoking Weed With Joe Rogan
Though California legalized recreational marijuana, Elon Musk instructed SpaceX employees not to smoke joints. Consider it the marijuana cloud of smoke that refuses to disappear. Around this time last year, tech entrepreneur and Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on the Joe Rogan podcast and agreed to smoke a joint during the livestream video. Musk thought fans and followers of the internet would think this moment funny and enjoyable—they did not.
Elon Musk claims whistleblower burned 10 notebooks as part of a Twitter order to destroy sensitive information about the company
A whistleblower said he destroyed notebooks and computer files at Twitter's request, per a court filing. Elon Musk requested sanctions against Twitter on October 3, alleging it destroyed evidence. The filing was made public on Monday, but filed the day before Musk made a U-turn on the purchase. Elon Musk...
Why the banks lending Elon Musk billions to buy Twitter won't back out now
The Wall Street banks who promised to loan Elon billions are unlikely to pull out. We also cover Millennium's hiring spree and Hampton mansions.
Washington House seat in play amid increased polarization
For years, a congressional seat in a Republican district in southwest Washington has evaded Democrats. Now, with the incumbent congresswoman ousted over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, they have a slim chance in the 3rd Congressional District. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent advanced out of the state’s crowded top two August primary that ousted long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler from her seat representing the southwest corner of the state. Both candidates are hoping to gain the votes of the 22% of voters who supported Herrera Beutler in the primary. She has not endorsed a candidate in the race and has not said how she plans to vote.
TechCrunch
How to watch Meta Connect’s 2022 keynote (hint: Facebook)
To watch the event live, you can tune in on Meta’s own Reality Labs events page, which will be streaming starting just before the keynote kicks off. If you happen to have a Quest headset and are more committed to in-‘Verse experiences than apparently a lot of the people working on metaverse stuff inside Meta itself seem to be, you can also join a live virtual stream of the event in Horizon Worlds in the virtual Meta Square that apparently exists there.
Adorable 2-year-old toddler joins big sister as cheerleader at football game and nails the routine
Little Liam was clearly inspired by his three older sisters who all dance and cheer.
Republican senator: Democrats back reparations for those who 'do the crime'
GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville is claiming Democrats support reparations for descendants of enslaved people because 'they think the people that do the crime are owed that.'
KETK / FOX51 News
LIST: Texas companies that don’t exist anymore
It's time for a trip down the Lone Star State's memory lane.
Elon Musk says he's willing to buy Twitter after all
Elon Musk now wants to go through with his original offer to buy Twitter for the previously agreed upon price. The legal team for the billionaire Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter Monday, which could put an end to the knock-down, drag-out legal fight over the merger that he tried to abandon in July.
