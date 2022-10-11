Read full article on original website
One minor in the hospital and one in custody after a shooting in Kennewick
Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived the found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able...
KPD arrests a 14-year-old after one teen is shot in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. - Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid...
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
Retired Kennewick K9 dies. He was credited with catching 250 suspects
Condolences were flooding in on social media.
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision
RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat
(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
Utah man arrested for allegedly threating to bomb a Catholic school in Washington
LAYTON, Utah — A 28-year-old Utah man was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb an out-of-state elementary school, police say. Cesar Olveda, 28, was booked into the Davis County Jail for a felony charge of threatening terrorism with a weapon on Friday, according to arrest documents. Layton Police received...
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
No threats to Kennewick’s St. Joseph School, students released out of caution
KENNEWICK – St. Joseph’s Catholic School students were released early Friday after police said a school with the same name in Utah received some threats of violence. Kennewick Police Sergeant James Scott said Utah authorities contacted Kennewick police just before noon Friday after they found a threat to a St. Joseph School in their area. Authorities said the threat may...
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
FCSO warns of suspicious roofing inspection offer in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious circumstance call around 7:40 p.m. on October, 14, in Mesa. A caller reported 4 males in a dark SUV knocking on doors and offering to perform roof inspections. The caller found the offer suspicious since it was dark out and reported it.
One person dead after crash on SR 240
Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning, just before 7 a.m. WSP tells us that a driver was driving in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was identuified...
Semi-truck on fire causing traffic delays on I-82 westbound
As of 11:25 a.m. Washington State Patrol released a statement saying that the semi-truck will still remain on the side of the road most likely for another day or so. WSP says this crash was a head on collision between a truck and a semi-truck. The crash happened on Westbound I-82, milepost 105 near Dallas Road.
Wrong-way driver causes wreck on I-82 this morning
KENNEWICK - On October 16th at around 5:26 a.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a pickup truck vs. semi truck, serious injury collision on I-82 near Dallas Road, milepost 105. The causing vehicle driven by 37 year-old Roberto Ramirez, of Mesa WA, was traveling the wrong...
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
Trial for Hermiston slaying slated to get underway in October
HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
