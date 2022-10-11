ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 11 and 41

One minor in the hospital and one in custody after a shooting in Kennewick

Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived the found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD arrests a 14-year-old after one teen is shot in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. - Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service

Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers

PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates wrong-way fatal collision

RICHLAND – A Pasco man died early Saturday morning after being struck by a wrong-way driver on State Route 240 near milepost 37 traveling from the Steptoe Street roundabout in Richland. The Washington State Patrol said Katie B. Torguson, 33, of Kennewick was driving a 2008 Buick Rendezvous traveling...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Spd#Sunnyside Police#Washington State Patrol
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Day Care Placed on Lockdown Following Utah Bomb Threat

(Kennewick, WA) -- The St. Joseph's Children's Center was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police in Layton, Utah received a bomb threat they felt was made toward this school. Police came to the children's center around 11:30am and set up a security perimeter. Children were moved to one building while parents were called to pick the kids up. No one was hurt and no bomb was found. The suspect who posted the threat was arrested outside Salt Lake City. The school is expected to be open on Monday.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

No threats to Kennewick’s St. Joseph School, students released out of caution

KENNEWICK – St. Joseph’s Catholic School students were released early Friday after police said a school with the same name in Utah received some threats of violence. Kennewick Police Sergeant James Scott said Utah authorities contacted Kennewick police just before noon Friday after they found a threat to a St. Joseph School in their area. Authorities said the threat may...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

FCSO warns of suspicious roofing inspection offer in Mesa

MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious circumstance call around 7:40 p.m. on October, 14, in Mesa. A caller reported 4 males in a dark SUV knocking on doors and offering to perform roof inspections. The caller found the offer suspicious since it was dark out and reported it.
MESA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One person dead after crash on SR 240

Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning, just before 7 a.m. WSP tells us that a driver was driving in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was identuified...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Semi-truck on fire causing traffic delays on I-82 westbound

As of 11:25 a.m. Washington State Patrol released a statement saying that the semi-truck will still remain on the side of the road most likely for another day or so. WSP says this crash was a head on collision between a truck and a semi-truck. The crash happened on Westbound I-82, milepost 105 near Dallas Road.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Horses on the loose in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Trial for Hermiston slaying slated to get underway in October

HERMISTON — A trial for the slaying of a Hermiston man in 2020 is slated to finally get underway in October. Keith Beridon, 27, lived in La Grande at the time of Jesus Lopez’s death. Law enforcement extradited Beridon from California back to Umatilla County, according to the Hermiston Police Department’s 2020 annual report, where he faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy