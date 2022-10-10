Read full article on original website
Met with overwhelming demand, RED garners highest price-per-square-foot office rents in Arizona history
RED Development announced that the Class AA office building at The Grove, the highly anticipated mixed-use destination in Phoenix, is now 100% fully leased prior to the completion of construction, which is a first in Arizona commercial real estate history. JLL, a global brokerage firm, represented RED in leasing the office building and is the first tenant to move in this week with close to 130 employees from its Phoenix division.
azbigmedia.com
Aligned Data Centers brings 2 million SF campuses to Phoenix
Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces its continued investment and expansion in the Phoenix market with two new land acquisitions. Totaling over 400 MW of IT load and approximately two million square feet, Aligned’s future mega campuses will provide customers with essential capacity and scalability in one of the nation’s fastest-growing data center markets.
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
Phoenix sells land for new freeway, despite funding 'uncertainty' to build it
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has recently spent $1.5 million for land in Phoenix to build a new freeway that cuts through Tolleson and Avondale. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council voted to sell 86 acres of vacant land to ADOT for construction of the proposed State Route 30 project.
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
Developers propose microbrewery, restaurant at White Tank Mountains
Former Maricopa County supervisor Andy Kunasek's property was originally designed and used as a ranch and corral, but he said he always had a dream of turning it into a community gathering space.
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
azbigmedia.com
The Sicilian Butcher signs deal with Savory Fund to fuel growth
The Scottsdale-based restaurant group, The Maggiore Group, and private equity firm Savory Fund announced today the companies have formed a capital growth partnership to expand restaurant concepts The Sicilian Butcher with sister company The Sicilian Baker with an undisclosed investment amount. Within the next four years, The Maggiore Group and Savory will grow from three locations of The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and open nearly 20 new units in Arizona and beyond.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — The recent weather pattern across Arizona has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve seen tons of sun and pleasant morning and evening temperatures with warm afternoons. However, this weekend we’ll see a reversal in this tranquil pattern. An area of low pressure off of...
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 US cities, data shows
A home-price slump taking place across popular housing markets in the Sun Belt and other regions could result in some relative bargains for shrewd homebuyers, according to market data released Monday. The median home listing price has plunged by more than 10% in Austin, Texas, since June, according to an...
nevalleynews.org
As a result of Arizona’s 5th largest fire—the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife is growing more than 200 Saguaros to replace those destroyed
While the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife (CNUW) building is located on the campus of Scottsdale Community College its members oversee a large campus green house, a community garden and even a nature trail. CNUW members include, Dr. John Wesser, Executive Director; Natalie Case, Education Programs Developer; Scottsdale Community...
Phoenix considering overnight security at 8 parks to combat 'trespassing'
PHOENIX — The discussion for a plan to enhance security at certain City of Phoenix parks was pushed back Wednesday after City Council decided to cut the issue off its agenda for the second time this month. The proposal is to enhance overnight security at parks with a high...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
AZFamily
‘Who would call them?’ On Your Side secures refund for Phoenix woman after travel nightmare
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Judy Gangi has traveled all over the world. Right before the pandemic started, she and her sister decided to visit Norway to see distant relatives. “We had purchased tickets thinking we were talking to Icelandair,” Gangi said. “Go on our computer. Type in Icelandair. Along comes a list of contacts.” The sisters called and booked their tickets. They then realized they had actually handed over their payment information to a booking agent called Lookbyfare. “Who would call them? I’ve never heard of them!” Gangi said. The original trip was ultimately canceled because of COVID, but Gangi’s business with Lookbyfare continued. “I got my refund minus $200, so they said, ‘If you book again with us, you can use your $200.’”
Someburros Eyes Summer 2023 Opening in New North Phoenix Development
The brand’s origins can be traced back to Poncho’s, a restaurant opened by the Vasquez family’s matriarch, Isabel, in Phoenix in 1972.
Valley business owner turns bitter pill into sweet success after popular cookie business robbed
PHOENIX — A Valley business owner is whipping up a sweet new recipe for success after crooks recently ripped him off. Since 2019, Mr. K’s Cookies has provided a fix for people with a sweet tooth across the Valley. You can find owner Kurt Yusuf and his cookie concoctions at farmer’s markets and at Phoenix’s First Friday.
themesatribune.com
Legendary Longbow course sold to Gilbert group for $8.9M
Mesa’s legendary Longbow Golf Club has been sold to a Gilbert owner-operator of three other daily-fee golf courses. Daedalus Real Estate Advisors sold the 18-hole golf course at McDowell and Higley roads for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group, which said it will retain its Troon affiliation and related rewards programs. The deal included a down payment of $2,685,000 and two loans totaling just under $6.3 million, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
