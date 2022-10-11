ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, MO

Week 7 High School Football Play of the Week nominees

It's time to help us decide the top play from Week 7 of the high school football season. Our top three plays this week come from Centralia, Hallsville and Rock Bridge. Check out the plays in the video above and then head to our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages to vote. We'll announce the winner later in the week.
COLUMBIA, MO
Blair Oaks, Camdenton remain first in Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1. Camdenton (59) Others: North Callaway (5), Harrisburg (4), Tolton (4), Hallsville (1) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
CAMDENTON, MO
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Live At Sunrise crew celebrates National Cake Decorating Day in studio

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Monday is National Cake Decorating Day and the Live At Sunrise crew put on their aprons and got to decorating in studio. Alanna Ti'a, owner of Sugar, Butter & Four based in Columbia, started making cakes for her children's birthday and turned her passion into a business.
COLUMBIA, MO
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis

Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
MEXICO, MO
Third person sought for Moniteau County theft

The Moniteau County Sheriff announced his office was looking for a third person in connection to a theft on Green Grove Road. Sheriff Tony Wheatley said his office was looking for Timmy Ray Whittle. Prosecutors have charged Whittle with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. Whittle, who is on probation and...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
Local NAACP office informs registered voters on new Missouri law requirements

Jefferson City — The NAACP registered new voters at their office before registration closed. The organization informed Missouri Voters on the identification requirements for the November 8th election. The November election will be the first to require identification for Missourians at the polls. Voters must have the following:. A...
MISSOURI STATE
Jefferson City searching for 2022 Mayor's Christmas tree

Officials with Jeff City Parks announced they are searching for a tree to use for the Mayor's Christmas tree. In a Facebook post, they said they are looking for a tree that is 20-25 feet tall and no more than 16 feet wide. The tree can be cedar, pine, spruce,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
City of Refuge opened a new facility with new programs available to refugees

The City of Refuge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping refugees transition as Columbia residents opened the doors to its new facility today. The new building is called “A Place to Call Home.” According to the Director of Development, Dan Szy, the new building will bring new programs intended to help refugees regain control of their lives.
COLUMBIA, MO
Children's comfort flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic announced

Columbia health officials announced another comfort vaccine clinic. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Service will have a clinic for children to get a flu shot, a primary COVID-19 vaccine shot, or the updated COVID-19 booster. The clinic is open to children ages six months through 18 years, who are...
COLUMBIA, MO
Murder suspect allegedly killed victim with claw hammer, hid body in closet

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man charged with Second-Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence allegedly killed his victim with a claw hammer before hiding her body in a closet, according to court documents. According to a probable cause statement, 37-year-old Adam Alfred Conner of Columbia killed the female victim on...
COLUMBIA, MO

