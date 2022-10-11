ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

City of South Bend seeks resident input on website redesign

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders are looking to make the South Bend website more user-friendly. A survey from the city, which can be found here, aims to help with the redesign. The survey should take roughly three minutes to complete. Five survey respondents will be chosen at random to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Police officers in South Bend to get raises

Police officers in South Bend will be getting raises soon. The city and the police union have agreed to a new deal to give officers an 8-percent raise this year. That will be followed up by 4-percent increases in pay in each of the two years after that. The increase...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Water main break closes Cleveland Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. on October 13 for a water main break on Cleveland Road between Ironwood and Juniper roads. That section of Cleveland Road has been closed off so the issue can be addressed. It is unclear at this point how long the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

This week marks one year since Metro Homicide disbanded

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- This week marks one year since the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide unit disbanded last October. ABC57 sat down with County Prosecutor Ken Cotter who said he’s still hopeful the unit could come back. “That will always be my goal. I think the gives that...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation

The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
SOUTH BEND, IN
go955.com

South Bend IN police department seeking help in finding missing man they believe may be in West MI

SOUTH BEND, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — The South Bend Indiana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in West Michigan to help locate a missing person. 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Thursday, September 22 in South Bend, Indian. Authorities there shared a photo and information regarding Thurmand in South Bend last week, but believe he could possibly be somewhere in West Michigan.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Ribbon Cutting for new condos near Notre Dame to take place today

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A ribbon cutting for a new set of luxury condos, offering amenities perfect for anyone from working professionals to families, takes place today. The condos consist of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units, with in suite bathrooms for each bedroom. Amenities include secure parking, indoor bike storage,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police opening new academy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

VA Outpatient Clinic opens in Benton Harbor October 18

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A VA Outpatient Clinic is opening in Benton Harbor on October 18. The new facility is located at 1275 Mall Drive. The clinic focuses on primary care and mental health services for veterans. Located 10 minutes from downtown Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, the building houses...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Residents encouraged to participate in Plymouth Forward survey

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Plymouth residents are encouraged to help city leaders develop the next Comprehensive Plan for 2040 by filling out the Plymouth Forward input survey. The Comprehensive Plan reflects the long-term vision of Plymouth residents. It also addresses problems the city faces and what solutions work best for the community.
PLYMOUTH, IN
22 WSBT

Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”. TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge. Employees...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Food Finders Food Bank to Hold Drive-Through Distribution in Winamac Friday

The Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be in Winamac Friday, October 14. A drive-thru distribution will be held at the Winamac Town Park, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Items such as produce, frozen meat, baked goods, canned goods, and laundry soap will be distributed to those meeting income guidelines, according to Food Finders’ website. Individuals are asked not to arrive before 10:30 a.m. ET and to remain in their vehicles at all times.
WINAMAC, IN
WNDU

Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
SOUTH BEND, IN

