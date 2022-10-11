Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
City of South Bend seeks resident input on website redesign
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- City leaders are looking to make the South Bend website more user-friendly. A survey from the city, which can be found here, aims to help with the redesign. The survey should take roughly three minutes to complete. Five survey respondents will be chosen at random to...
WNDU
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
95.3 MNC
Police officers in South Bend to get raises
Police officers in South Bend will be getting raises soon. The city and the police union have agreed to a new deal to give officers an 8-percent raise this year. That will be followed up by 4-percent increases in pay in each of the two years after that. The increase...
abc57.com
Water main break closes Cleveland Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. on October 13 for a water main break on Cleveland Road between Ironwood and Juniper roads. That section of Cleveland Road has been closed off so the issue can be addressed. It is unclear at this point how long the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
This week marks one year since Metro Homicide disbanded
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- This week marks one year since the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide unit disbanded last October. ABC57 sat down with County Prosecutor Ken Cotter who said he’s still hopeful the unit could come back. “That will always be my goal. I think the gives that...
WNDU
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
go955.com
South Bend IN police department seeking help in finding missing man they believe may be in West MI
SOUTH BEND, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — The South Bend Indiana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in West Michigan to help locate a missing person. 28-year-old Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Thursday, September 22 in South Bend, Indian. Authorities there shared a photo and information regarding Thurmand in South Bend last week, but believe he could possibly be somewhere in West Michigan.
abc57.com
Ribbon Cutting for new condos near Notre Dame to take place today
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A ribbon cutting for a new set of luxury condos, offering amenities perfect for anyone from working professionals to families, takes place today. The condos consist of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units, with in suite bathrooms for each bedroom. Amenities include secure parking, indoor bike storage,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
South Bend Police opening new academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
abc57.com
VA Outpatient Clinic opens in Benton Harbor October 18
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A VA Outpatient Clinic is opening in Benton Harbor on October 18. The new facility is located at 1275 Mall Drive. The clinic focuses on primary care and mental health services for veterans. Located 10 minutes from downtown Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, the building houses...
abc57.com
Medication Take Back Day at St. Joseph County VA Clinic October 28
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is hosting Medication Take Back Day at the St. Joseph County VA Clinic on October 28. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so the public can safely dispose of their unwanted medications. St....
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs getting larger LED video board, new auxiliary board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs announced new LED displays will be installed at Four Winds Field for the 2023 season. The main video display will be approximately 38 feet high by 75 feet wide and will use 1.1 million pixels. The original display was 23 feet high by 54 feet wide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Residents encouraged to participate in Plymouth Forward survey
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Plymouth residents are encouraged to help city leaders develop the next Comprehensive Plan for 2040 by filling out the Plymouth Forward input survey. The Comprehensive Plan reflects the long-term vision of Plymouth residents. It also addresses problems the city faces and what solutions work best for the community.
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
WNDU
TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”. TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge. Employees...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of vehicle from White Pigeon Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a motor vehicle from the 16000 block of Fawn River Road. According to the investigation, on October 2, an unknown male used a fraudulent cashier's check to buy a light green 2020 Chevrolet Camaro. If you have...
abc57.com
SBPD reports less gun violence incidents, more shooting victims this year to date
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The South Bend Police Department held their quarterly public safety update on Wednesday, and reviewed crime statistics and different strategies used by officers in the months since July. Mayor James Mueller joined police officials to give an update on the status of hiring officers into the...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
wkvi.com
Food Finders Food Bank to Hold Drive-Through Distribution in Winamac Friday
The Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be in Winamac Friday, October 14. A drive-thru distribution will be held at the Winamac Town Park, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Items such as produce, frozen meat, baked goods, canned goods, and laundry soap will be distributed to those meeting income guidelines, according to Food Finders’ website. Individuals are asked not to arrive before 10:30 a.m. ET and to remain in their vehicles at all times.
WNDU
Multiple houses, vehicles damaged by gunfire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple houses and vehicles were damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 200 block of Calvert Street in reference to a ShotSpotter notification. While responding to the first call, they responded another ShotSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
Comments / 0