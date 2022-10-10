Read full article on original website
chainstoreage.com
Walmart pilots reusable containers for home delivery program
Walmart is providing select members of its Walmart+ InHome delivery service with sustainable packaging. The discount giant is partnering with Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, to enable InHome users in the metro areas of Bentonville and Rogers, Ark. to purchase a limited assortment of products in refillable, reusable containers.
CAR AND DRIVER
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack
If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving
OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
Bella Vista police mobilize against distracted driving
Bella Vista police officers will be paying special attention to those not paying any attention while driving to reduce dangerous distracted driving on the roadways in the city.
Walmart and Sam’s Club host inaugural HBCU summit
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For the first time ever, Walmart & Sam's Club hosted a student summit for Historically Black Colleges and Universities also known as HBCUs. Walmart's Collaboration with Black Owned NWA’s founders brought several Black Owned Businesses to the Sam's Club headquarters on Oct. 9 to showcase the diversity of the community.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fire damages former Arsaga’s at the Depot building
A fire broke out early Wednesday at the former Arsaga’s at the Depot coffee shop and restaurant in downtown Fayetteville. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 548 W. Dickson St. at 2:14 a.m., according to city dispatch logs. As of Wednesday morning, yellow fire line tape surrounded the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
Halloween events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Spooky Season has arrived and area residents might be searching for some festivities to get in the Halloween spirit!
Deer tested for chronic wasting disease after being tranquilized on U of A campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Whitetail deer in Arkansas may be a common sight for many, but for college students at the University of Arkansas (U of A), it was a surprise to find a deer on campus. Yamyla Keshavjee says she came across a deer on Monday morning outside of...
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
UPDATE: West Fork police find missing man
West Fork police are searching for a resident of the city that has been missing since Friday, October 7.
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas police searching for suspect after chase on I-49
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A suspect involved in a police pursuit is still on the run after a chase along Interstate 49 Tuesday. According to Bella Vista communications director, Cassi Lapp, it is a case led by Gravette police but multiple law enforcement agencies were involved. Police said the...
Bella Vista PD search for suspect after I-49 chase, crash
Bella Vista police are looking for a suspect that led them on a vehicle pursuit before crashing his vehicle and fleeing into the woods.
Crews respond to large Fayetteville house fire near MLK Blvd.
Emergency crews responded to a large house fire near the Walmart Supercenter on MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
Bikes, blues, and bbq is officially over
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
Fatal pedestrian crash reported in Fayetteville along I-49
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person has died after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Fayetteville near Exit 65 early Tuesday morning. According to Arkansas State Police, the fatal crash occurred northbound along I-49 at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. The right shoulder and off-ramp of Exit 65 were affected.
