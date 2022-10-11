ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
 2 days ago

We offer our instant expert reaction to the Monday Night Football contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) fell to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here is our expert instant reaction:

#1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 35-consecutive field goal streak.  After going 3/3 today, he remains the leader.

#2 Josh Jacobs had a career-high in rushing yards with 154-yards.  The Raider did the right thing by refusing his fifth-year option, in my opinion, but he is doing himself right, by setting his value for his next deal.  Whoever gives it to him.

#3 The Raiders' defense was terrible.  Your offense scores 29 points and you blew another early lead.  There are several questions that have to be asked of Patrick Graham, including, "Can you explain your coverage scheme on Travis Kelce?"

#4 The Raiders' offense was good tonight.  They did their job to win, and this loss sits squarely on the defense.

#5 Josh McDaniels will be second-guessed for going for a two-point conversion rather than tieing the game with a PAT.  The way his D was playing, on the road, I would have done the same thing.  Agree or not, the analytics agree with McDaniels.

#6 Davante Adams has six-touchdowns in five games, and he and Derek Carr have been what the Raiders hoped they would.  They've done their part.

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season.  They return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans.  That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

Las Vegas, NV
