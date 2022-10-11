Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Housing Market October Update – Not as bad as you are hearing
Roseville, Calif.- Many people are talking about the housing market and how it is about to crash or is in “free fall.” Based on what is said or written about the real estate market, it is understandable for people to have reservations. It is essential to look at the factors impacting the housing market and understand that the basics of the industry are still intact.
bluedevilhub.com
Touring local thrift shops
Thrift stores are becoming increasingly more popular due to their pricing and reduced impact on the environment. However, the exploding resale market has caused thrift stores to have less desirable pieces for some and to increase the prices without a jump in quality. Davis’ environmentally conscious mindset has led to...
Citrus Heights restaurant El Tapatio damaged in fire
CITRUS HEIGHTS – A fire damaged a popular Citrus Heights restaurant Wednesday morning. The scene is at the El Tapatio restaurant along Sunrise Boulevard. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. and found a working fire. It appears the fire damaged the front part of the restaurant. Flames also extended into part of the roof. No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal...
Sacramento Observer
Hemmed In And Shut Out
To most, Coko Marie’s apartment complex looks fairly mundane. Litter dots the green spaces and things are a bit rundown. To Marie, the apartment is nearly a miracle. The single mother of four, with another child on the way, lives in an affordable housing complex in Sacramento. Just months ago, the family lived in a one-bedroom unit at a different complex.
Fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights under investigation
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — No one was injured in a fire at El Tapatio Family Mexican Restaurant in Citrus Heights on Wednesday morning. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fire started around 7 a.m. and there was no one inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Damages could cost thousands of dollars, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Fox40
Destination California: Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville
On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville. Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.
NBC Bay Area
Facebook Group Works to Track Down Stockton Serial Killer
A new Facebook group with members from across the globe is working to track down the Stockton serial killer. The group has been active for less than a week and it already has more than 2,600 members. The creator, Renee Myers, said apart from being an investigative tool, the group...
Winning lottery ticket worth over $175K sold in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Whoever bought a lottery ticket at a Tracy liquor store may need to check their numbers. According to the California State Lottery, a winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors on 1220 West 11th Street. The ticket is worth $175,226 after matching all five of […]
Sacramento Observer
90% of Black parents in the Sacramento region report uncertainty around child-care access
Rayna Jones from Oak Park found herself pregnant at a young age. She had already been privy to life’s challenges, including an abusive partner. But when she was 21, she was confronted with another reality: raising a child on her own. “It’s just kind of hard being a single...
Binational Health Week | Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento offering free health screenings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento is holding a Health and Financial Resources Fair in recognition of Binational Health Week. The campaign was created in 2001 to help identify and address health disparities, specifically, in Latino and Hispanic communities. Every year in October, federal and...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Stockton, CA
Stockton is a charming city located in northern California, with a remarkable selection of tasty food and drink. Stockton is known for its cultural diversity in food using fresh ingredients, and you can find a wide variety of cuisines. There is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether you are...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Animal Control is part of the Police Department
Roseville, Calif.- Did you know Animal Control is part of the Roseville Police Department? Animal Control officers make every effort to keep the public safe, protect animals, and educate the community on how to be responsible pet owners. As part of their duties, Animal Control officers enforce animal laws and...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento City Unified School District to make Narcan available at city schools
The Sacramento Unified School District announced that it will be making Narcan available at local schools to address the drug epidemic. We are reaching out to our SCUSD community with an important public health message about the dangers of opioid use impacting our community. Sacramento County has experienced 174 deaths due to opioid overdose in 2021, impacting children as young as 15 and older. The California Department of Public Health recently released an alert about a new trend called “Rainbow Fentanyl,” (an extremely potent and dangerous synthetic opioid), which is found in pills, powders and blocks in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes resembling sidewalk chalk or candy. Fentanyl continues to be a major contributor to drug overdoses in California, including among youth.
‘One Chip Challenge’ sent Dublin students home with ‘adverse reactions’
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple students at a Dublin middle school were sent home after participating in the “One Chip Challenge” from TikTok, according to a statement from Dublin Unified School District. On Friday, Sept. 30, several students at the unnamed DUSD middle school were sent home “due to adverse reactions related to this product,” […]
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
No gas station for new Costco near Loomis, Rocklin
LOOMIS, Calif. — After years of back and forth, Loomis and Rocklin have reached an agreement to build a Costco near the border of the town and city in Placer County. The proposed Costco is set to be located at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. Costco will make...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.
ABC10
