WCGCC-Celebration of Life and a month of Pink for Cancer Awareness

By Bob Jeswald
 2 days ago

Oxbow Meadows, Ga. (WRBL) -October marks breast cancer awareness month.
The American Cancer Society states that 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Saturday, October 8th: The Celebration of Life Butterfly Release at Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center was a perfect day to honor all of those who have fought their battle with breast cancer.

This was the first event kicking off Paint The Town Pink since 2019 due to the pandemic.

We are here to celebrate and honor those….This opportunity and come together.

Gloria Weston-Smart, Board Chair

For a list of this month’s events… Look here for all you need.

