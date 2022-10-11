ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Numbers Drawn

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AI4rx_0iTyiDOv00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in tonight's draw of the multi-state Powerball lottery are 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and the Powerball number is 11.

The estimated jackpot is $401 million. The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Mega Millions Live Drawing Results for Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Winning Numbers

Here, you will find out the winning numbers and the lottery results for the Mega Millions Lottery Drawing for Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Each Mega Millions Lottery drawing takes place two times a week. These drawings take place on Turesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Check out if you have hit the Tuesday's September 27 Mega Millions Lottery's $325-million-dollar jackpot.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?

The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
DES PLAINES, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NBC Connecticut

Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy