Powerball Numbers Drawn

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in tonight's draw of the multi-state Powerball lottery are 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 and the Powerball number is 11.

The estimated jackpot is $401 million. The drawing was the 29th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.