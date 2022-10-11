ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6UmL_0iTyiAkk00
Photo: Getty Images

WESTMINSTER (CNS) - A 72-year-old woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck today in Westminster.

The collision occurred just before 10 a.m. near Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue, police said. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, sustained a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A truck turning left on Hope Street to Bolsa Avenue struck the pedestrian as she was walking across the street, police said. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the cause of the collision.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood

Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Westminster, CA
Accidents
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is looking for suspects who stole a pickup truck and a trailer

On 09/25/2022 at approximately 2:57AM, the wanted suspects driving a white 2019-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 entered the parking lot of the 2000 block of E. 4th Street and stole a white 2007 Az-Tex trailer. The suspects appear to be both white males between 35-45 years old. Which Santa Ana City...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Traffic Fatality on Studebaker Road and Spring Street

On Oct. 11, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Studebaker Road and Spring Street regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Drugs#Accident
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
orangecountytribune.com

Woman is fatally hit by truck

An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
WESTMINSTER, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
CBS LA

Police offer $25,000 reward to find driver ran over a mother and her 3-year-old son

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can help find the driver accused of running over a mother and her 3-year-old son. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Elsa Zelaya and her 3-year-old son Dominick were crossing the intersection of Broadway and 80th Street when an SUV crashed into them on Oct. 1. The impact threw the 3-year-old boy into the air before he struck the roadway. The suspect drove away from the crash site without helping Zelaya and her son. The mother suffered minor injuries but her son was left with severe life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and remains at the Children's Hospital. The Department will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Alleged island drug dealer shot to death in central Cozumel

Cozumel, Q.R. — A man in his mid-20s was shot to death in broad daylight Monday in central Cozumel. The 26-year-old has been identified as Pedro “N”, an alleged island drug dealer. Pedro “N” was shot at while driving his motorcycle along 9th Street South. He was...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy