Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster
WESTMINSTER (CNS) - A 72-year-old woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck today in Westminster.
The collision occurred just before 10 a.m. near Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue, police said. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, sustained a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A truck turning left on Hope Street to Bolsa Avenue struck the pedestrian as she was walking across the street, police said. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the cause of the collision.
