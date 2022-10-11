Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can help find the driver accused of running over a mother and her 3-year-old son. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Elsa Zelaya and her 3-year-old son Dominick were crossing the intersection of Broadway and 80th Street when an SUV crashed into them on Oct. 1. The impact threw the 3-year-old boy into the air before he struck the roadway. The suspect drove away from the crash site without helping Zelaya and her son. The mother suffered minor injuries but her son was left with severe life-threatening injuries. He underwent surgery and remains at the Children's Hospital. The Department will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO