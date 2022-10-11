Read full article on original website
Related
Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $454 million with a cash value of $232.6 million.
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $322 million with a cash option of $170.8 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $380 million with a...
Powerball Numbers for October 8, 2022, Saturday's Jackpot Was $378 Million
Powerball Numbers for October 8, 2022, Saturday's jackpot was $378 million.
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $380 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won one of the largest lottery jackpots in history on July 29. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 15-18-25-33-38; Mega Ball: 25; Megaplier: 2X. The estimated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Two unidentified people claim $1.337b Mega Millions jackpot and agree to split the lump sum payment of $780.5m
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois Lottery said the prize...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million; 4 players become millionaires
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play. However, no one had all six of the winning numbers — 3, 6, 11, 17, 22, and Powerball 11.Now, the prize heading into Wednesday's drawing is more than $420 million, with a cash value of $215.2 million. To win the grand prize, players must match all five numbers and the Powerball. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million, according to investopedia.com.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $401 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play:...
Mega Millions results Oct. 11, 2022: Did anyone win last night
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise, now up to an estimated $494 million with a cash value of $248.7 million after no tickets sold matched the numbers drawn last night. The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38. The Megaball was 1 and the Megaplier was...
Florida Players Have A Chance At $914 Million In Jackpots
A total of $914 million is up for grabs this week as America’s dueling jackpots, MEGA MILLIONS® andPOWERBALL®, continue to climb! On Monday, the POWERBALL jackpot rolled to an estimated $420 million, and on Tuesday, the MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rolled to an estimated $494 million.
Lotto winner’s very precise strategy revealed after he scooped $50k jackpot
A GAMBLER who scooped $50,000 on the lottery has shared his strategy for winning big. The 77-year-old player, from Maryland, said he has analyzed results from draws over the past 20 years. He told Maryland Lottery that the numbers had got "stuck in his head." He said that he could...
Michigan Lottery players: Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots more than $400 million each
Michiganders have a chance at winning big bucks as both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are both more than $400 million. The estimated Powerball jackpot is now at a whopping $401 million. The next drawing is 10:59 p.m. Monday. No ticket matched Saturday's regular drawing numbers: 13, 43, 53, 60, 68 and Powerball 5. ...
Louisiana Residents Are Now Dreaming about Winning Big Jackpots
The jackpots are continuing to climb in the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. In fact the Mega Millions prize for this Friday night is now in the top 20 largest lottery jackpots of all time. The Mega Millions prize has climbed to $494 million dollars. If you hit all 6...
Comments / 0