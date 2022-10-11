Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast
A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Cabazon Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the driver of the...
signalscv.com
Three-vehicle collision occurs on Highway 5 fast lane
A three-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 5 and Highway 14 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Henry Narvaez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:49 p.m. and arrived...
signalscv.com
1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound 14
A traffic collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 14 resulted in at least one person being transported to a local hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were dispatched to the scene on southbound Highway 14 just south of Sand Canyon Road at 8:36 a.m.,...
foxla.com
3-year-old severely injured in Florence hit-and-run, police offer $25K reward
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information on a driver who hit a three-year-old boy and his mother in the Florence area of Los Angeles County earlier this month, leaving the child with severe injuries. Elsa Zelaya and her three-year-old child Dominick were crossing the...
Santa Clarita Radio
Palmdale Man Identified As Victim In Fatal 14 Freeway Crash
A Palmdale man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 14 Freeway Crash that sent his vehicle 200 feet down an embankment Tuesday night. At 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, a fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Temecula Street Identified
A senior who was run over and killed by her husband in front of their Temecula home after she fell into the path of his car, where he couldn’t see her, was identified Tuesday. Sharon A. Miller-Dzurinda, 73, was fatally injured at about 11:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Traffic Fatality on Studebaker Road and Spring Street
On Oct. 11, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Studebaker Road and Spring Street regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck...
Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood
Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
foxla.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search
LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
orangecountytribune.com
Woman is fatally hit by truck
An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
Man lying in roadway dies after being run over in East Long Beach, police say
Police said the collision happened just before midnight at the intersection of Studebaker Road and Spring Street. The post Man lying in roadway dies after being run over in East Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Four Banks Over Two Months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
