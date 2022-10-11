ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

mynewsla.com

Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast

A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder

A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified

A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach

A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
LONG BEACH, CA
Local
California Accidents
Westminster, CA
Accidents
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Cabazon Identified

Authorities Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the driver of the...
CABAZON, CA
signalscv.com

Three-vehicle collision occurs on Highway 5 fast lane

A three-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 5 and Highway 14 on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Henry Narvaez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:49 p.m. and arrived...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

1 injured in 2-vehicle collision on southbound 14

A traffic collision involving two vehicles Wednesday morning on southbound Highway 14 resulted in at least one person being transported to a local hospital, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were dispatched to the scene on southbound Highway 14 just south of Sand Canyon Road at 8:36 a.m.,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Palmdale Man Identified As Victim In Fatal 14 Freeway Crash

A Palmdale man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 14 Freeway Crash that sent his vehicle 200 feet down an embankment Tuesday night. At 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, a fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at the northbound 14 Freeway and Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) report.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Temecula Street Identified

A senior who was run over and killed by her husband in front of their Temecula home after she fell into the path of his car, where he couldn’t see her, was identified Tuesday. Sharon A. Miller-Dzurinda, 73, was fatally injured at about 11:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection...
TEMECULA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Traffic Fatality on Studebaker Road and Spring Street

On Oct. 11, 2022, at approximately 11:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Studebaker Road and Spring Street regarding an injury traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian who had been struck...
LONG BEACH, CA
Shine My Crown

Mother of 3 Fatally Shot While Driving with Children in South LA Neighborhood

Another senseless death has led a South Los Angeles community stunned and a family outraged. On September 26 at approximately 11:45 p.m., 28-year-old BreYanna Bailey was in an SUV driving home from dinner with her three children when a sedan pulled up alongside her and sprayed bullets into her vehicle causing her to crash into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station. Authorities believe she attempted to rush to a local hospital to receive care for a sustained gunshot wound, but instead, she collided with the hydrant, which caused an overflow of water to spill out into the street. She was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save her, according to reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near E Street and Quay Avenue, where officers were following a truck that had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
onscene.tv

DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
BUENA PARK, CA
foxla.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Watts after hours-long search

LOS ANGELES - Officials arrested a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old suspect - whose name was not released - is wanted in connection with the murder of Shon Shaquil Amey in South Los Angeles on Aug. 5. Officials said the suspect was walking in the street when he had an argument with Amey and fatally shot him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Woman is fatally hit by truck

An elderly woman walking through a crosswalk in Westminster this morning (Monday) was struck by a truck and fatally injured. According to Sgt. Phuong Pham of the WPD, the incident took place in the area of Hope Street and Bolsa Avenue. Around 9:55 a.m., police were summoned to that location...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Four Banks Over Two Months

A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
LONG BEACH, CA

