Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand
If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Summit Daily News
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Nevada stands alone as only battleground without a Senate debate before midterms
The two candidates in one of the country’s most competitive Senate races have no plans to debate before Election Day, making the contest an anomaly among battleground states this year. With less than four weeks until the Nov. 8 election, neither Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto nor her Republican...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW
BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
More than 150 cats, dogs, guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian flown to Pacific Northwest
EVERETT, Wash. — More than 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian were flown to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of the United States conducted the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Some of Katie Hobbs' supporters are concerned MAGA firebrand Kari Lake is outshining her low-key campaign
PHOENIX — In the homestretch of Arizona’s high-stakes contest for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has refused to debate her Republican opponent, MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, while also maintaining a low-key campaign schedule and facing being outspent on the airwaves in the closing weeks of the race.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
KOMO News
Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes
SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Legal abortions in Arizona continue for a month while case proceeds
PHOENIX — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general’s office...
Lake Mead water crisis is exposing volcanic rock from eruptions 12 million years ago
Scientists are taking advantage of Lake Mead's low water level to study sediment that hasn't been exposed in nearly a century.
Trump supporters convicted of taking guns to Philadelphia after 2020 election
WASHINGTON — Two Donald Trump supporters who traveled to Philadelphia with guns after the 2020 presidential election were convicted on weapons charges Wednesday but acquitted on three election-related counts. Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta, both of Virginia, were arrested Nov. 5, 2020, near the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes...
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
Balance of power: Why North Carolina might be 'the most under the radar state’ this midterm election
Cook Political Report Senate Editor Jessica Taylor joins Chuck Todd at the big board to discuss Senate control ahead of the midterm elections. Taylor says North Carolina is the “most under the radar state” this November, but she thinks “it tilts slightly toward Republicans.” Oct. 12, 2022.
Alabama inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt, attorneys say
MONTGOMERY, Ala — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
NBC News
