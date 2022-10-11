ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS Denver

Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves

Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW

BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
OREGON STATE
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
KOMO News

Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes

SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
EVERETT, WA
InsideHook

Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach

Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
NEWPORT, OR
