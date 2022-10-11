ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
astaga.com

Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?

ETH costs proceed to pattern downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on essential assist. ETH trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators as many merchants and buyers want for $500. The value of ETH wants to interrupt and...
NEWSBTC

XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
cryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin price falls with Ether, Doge sole gainer in top 10 cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell but held above US$19,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the world’s leading cryptocurrency continued its month-long dalliance with that support level. Excluding stablecoins, most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell, led by Solana. Dogecoin was the only token on the list to gain ground.
cryptoglobe.com

$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Might Be Nowhere Near: Dramatic Model for Bulls

Mr. Voell analyzed the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, in all past "bearish" cycles, i.e., periods between the tops and bottoms of the BTC price. Bitcoin (BTC) might drop below $14,000 soon, this model suggests. Mr. Voell took to Twitter yesterday, on Oct. 10, 2022, to share the...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
astaga.com

Bitcoin BTC/USD slides to $19K amid a key bullish indicator

Bitcoin has fallen again to $19,000 after robust job numbers. Economist Alex Krüger says Bitcoin is flashing a key volatility index that precedes main strikes. Bitcoin trades at a help, and worth motion will rely on worth knowledge. Bitcoin BTC/USD has flashed a key indicator that, traditionally, can predict...
astaga.com

Crypto Price Today Oct 13: Cardano (ADA), Altcoins Tank

Crypto Value Right now Oct 13 Newest Updates: The crypto value is crashing as knowledge highlights worse-than-expected inflation. Bitcoin costs stay sluggish and fell a mere 0.12% within the final 24 hours. BTC is presently buying and selling at $19,067. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is sliding because it fell near 7% within the final 7 days.
