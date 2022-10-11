Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
astaga.com
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH costs proceed to pattern downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on essential assist. ETH trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators as many merchants and buyers want for $500. The value of ETH wants to interrupt and...
NEWSBTC
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bottoming Process in Effect As BTC Flashes July 2021 Vibes, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting a similar trend last seen in July 2021 before a bull run. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,500 Youtube subscribers that after the king crypto has chopped around in a similar price range for more than 100 days it has entered a bottoming process.
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones
Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
cryptopotato.com
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones: Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Could Rise Amid Inflation
Despite the ongoing market crash, Tudor Jones remains bullish on the largest cryptocurrencies. Legendary billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones revealed that he still holds a small portion of bitcoin while stating that the U.S. economy might be going into recession or already is in one. Tudor Jones also...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls with Ether, Doge sole gainer in top 10 cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell but held above US$19,000 in Wednesday morning trading in Asia as the world’s leading cryptocurrency continued its month-long dalliance with that support level. Excluding stablecoins, most of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell, led by Solana. Dogecoin was the only token on the list to gain ground.
cryptoglobe.com
$TRX and $XRP Could Soon Start Outperforming $BTC, Popular Crypto Analyst Suggests
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that based on their charts, both TRON ($TRX) and the $XRP token could soon start outperforming the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) ahead of the release of economic data this week. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Might Be Nowhere Near: Dramatic Model for Bulls
Mr. Voell analyzed the performance of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, in all past "bearish" cycles, i.e., periods between the tops and bottoms of the BTC price. Bitcoin (BTC) might drop below $14,000 soon, this model suggests. Mr. Voell took to Twitter yesterday, on Oct. 10, 2022, to share the...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
3 reasons Bitcoin mining difficulty just jumped the most in 17 months
“The rapid difficulty growth is a combination of several factors,” Daniel Frumkin, director of research and mining insights at Braiins, a Bitcoin mining company, tells Fortune.
astaga.com
Bitcoin BTC/USD slides to $19K amid a key bullish indicator
Bitcoin has fallen again to $19,000 after robust job numbers. Economist Alex Krüger says Bitcoin is flashing a key volatility index that precedes main strikes. Bitcoin trades at a help, and worth motion will rely on worth knowledge. Bitcoin BTC/USD has flashed a key indicator that, traditionally, can predict...
astaga.com
Crypto Price Today Oct 13: Cardano (ADA), Altcoins Tank
Crypto Value Right now Oct 13 Newest Updates: The crypto value is crashing as knowledge highlights worse-than-expected inflation. Bitcoin costs stay sluggish and fell a mere 0.12% within the final 24 hours. BTC is presently buying and selling at $19,067. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is sliding because it fell near 7% within the final 7 days.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Forming Huge Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader Peter Brandt – Here’s His Target
Legendary trader Peter Brandt says that Cardano (ADA) is forming a technical pattern that suggests a big downside price movement for the Ethereum (ETH) rival. Brandt tells his 676,000 Twitter followers that Cardano is trading within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts a potential 42% drop in the price of ADA.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
