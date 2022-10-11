Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
2022 Zozo Championship tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
The PGA Tour and a strong contingent of tour pros will make their way to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan this week for the fourth edition of the Zozo Championship. The lone PGA Tour event played in Japan features a 78-man field, four rounds and no cut. One...
Golf Digest
Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle
It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
Photos: 2022 Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
The PGA Tour, after a week in Las Vegas, is in East Asia for the 2022 Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. There are 78 players in the field and there will be no 36-hole cut. A loaded stable of players has made the long...
golfmagic.com
Hideki Matsuyama's comments about LIV Golf will please the PGA Tour chief
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has re-affirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour amid speculation linking him with a move to LIV Golf ahead of the ZOZO Championship. In comments that will clearly please PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan, the 2021 Masters champion says he's "never been prouder" to be part of the established, American circuit.
CBS Sports
2022 Zozo Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, golf coverage, radio
After a month in the United States, the PGA Tour makes its way out of the country to Chiba, Japan, for the 2022 Zozo Championship. Only the fourth playing in tournament history, the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club saw Tiger Woods capture his 82nd victory, tying Sam Snead for most in Tour history.
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Harrison Frazar regains his confidence, says goodbye to Monday qualifiers — for now
Harrison Frazar has always been the lesser-known of two University of Texas roommates who were among the powerhouse Longhorn teams that won seven Southwest Conference titles in a row under coach Jimmy Clayton from 1989-1995. Justin Leonard was the four-time conference tournament medalist and the 1994 NCAA individual champion who went on to win the 1997 British Open and the 1998 Players Championship, among 12 PGA Tour titles. ...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour returns to Japan, LIV Golf heads to Saudi Arabia
Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC. Yardage: 7,041. Par: 70. Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $1,980,000. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.
nbcsportsedge.com
ZOZO: Targeting ball strikers to finish high
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The PGA Tour stops in Japan for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, played at the...
2022 Zozo Championship second round tee times, how to watch event in Japan
After a week out west in Sin City the PGA Tour’s best are in East Asia this week. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, plays host once again for the 2022 Zozo Championship, where a limited field of 78 players are competing for one of the bigger purses on Tour, and without a 36-hole cut.
KTVZ
Steele takes 1-shot lead at PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship
INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Brendan Steele finished with four consecutive birdies and shot a 6-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Zozo Championship. The tournament is the only PGA Tour event in Japan and has a purse of $11 million. There are no COVID-19 crowd-limit restrictions in place this year. Adam Schenk was a shot back after a 65 on a rainy day on the outskirts of Tokyo. Sam Ryder, Matthew NeSmith, and Keegan Bradley were two strokes behind.
nbcsportsedge.com
SkySports
Sergio Garcia fined for withdrawing from BMW PGA Championship | Ryder Cup place now in doubt
The 42-year-old withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth in September following an opening 76, but didn't give officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college American football game in Texas two days later. Players can withdraw from events for emergency reasons...
nbcsportsedge.com
hypebeast.com
