Oklahoma State

news9.com

Leaders Of Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Endorse Hofmeister For Governor

The state's five largest tribes have endorsed Joy Hofmeister in her run for governor. Tribal leaders say Hofmeister believes in tribal sovereignty, and will help with education in the state. Governor Kevin Stitt says he also has support from thousands of tribal members. "I do believe that Joy Hofmeister will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

California Attorney General Investigating LA Redistricting

California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign after a recording surfaced of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
news9.com

Florida's Ian Insured Losses Near $4.5 Billion

With the number of claims steadily increasing, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have climbed to nearly $4.5 billion. According to the state Office of Insurance Regulation, as of Tuesday, 471,783 claims have been filed from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall September 28 on the southwest coast and then crossed the state.
FLORIDA STATE
news9.com

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Cold Front To Start The Morning, But Higher Temps Come Later

Cold front is racing through the state this morning. Bringing a strong north wind and initially a few showers and storms. Rain chances are the highest in northern Oklahoma this morning, with a slight chance in the OKC Metro. Gusty north winds and low humidity will mean elevated fire danger...
OKLAHOMA STATE

