news9.com
Leaders Of Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Endorse Hofmeister For Governor
The state's five largest tribes have endorsed Joy Hofmeister in her run for governor. Tribal leaders say Hofmeister believes in tribal sovereignty, and will help with education in the state. Governor Kevin Stitt says he also has support from thousands of tribal members. "I do believe that Joy Hofmeister will...
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
‘Disservice to Students,’ Inter-Tribal Council Slams HB 1775; Repeal Efforts Expected
The Inter-Tribal Council signed a resolution Friday asking the Oklahoma legislature to repeal HB 1775, the bill that passed last year banning some curriculum in K-12 schools that teaches about race and gender. The resolution comes after tribal leaders said they’re concerned about the unclear application of the law after...
California Attorney General Investigating LA Redistricting
California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign after a recording surfaced of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The...
Florida's Ian Insured Losses Near $4.5 Billion
With the number of claims steadily increasing, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have climbed to nearly $4.5 billion. According to the state Office of Insurance Regulation, as of Tuesday, 471,783 claims have been filed from the Category 4 storm, which made landfall September 28 on the southwest coast and then crossed the state.
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
Cold Front To Start The Morning, But Higher Temps Come Later
Cold front is racing through the state this morning. Bringing a strong north wind and initially a few showers and storms. Rain chances are the highest in northern Oklahoma this morning, with a slight chance in the OKC Metro. Gusty north winds and low humidity will mean elevated fire danger...
