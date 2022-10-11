ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Baraboo, WI
Baraboo, WI
Crime & Safety
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

Darrell Brooks apologizes to judge at Waukesha parade murder trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Day 6 of Darrell Brooks’s trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage ended late Monday afternoon. It started like no one expected. Brooks’s antics last week were interesting, to say the least. He interrupted jury selection. When he was removed to monitor the trial from another courtroom he removed his prison shirt and put an “Objection” sign down his pants.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailydodge.com

Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance

(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
JUNEAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car

BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have asked for restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Two temporary restraining orders so far have been granted. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on federal...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Ho Chunk#Torch#Ho Chunk Nation District#The Sauk County Da
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury. According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in...
SAUK CITY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR issues fish consumption advisory for lake in Juneau County

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin DNR issued new consumption advisories for fish taken out of Castle Rock Lake in Juneau and Adams Counties. The DNR says elevated levels of PFOS — a type of PFAS chemical — were discovered in several species of fish. Both the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin DHS issued guidelines stating that for any bluegill, yellow perch, or black crappie taken from Castle Rock Lake, residents are advised not to consume those species more than one meal per week. For any common carp, the advisory says to limit consumption to one meal per month.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man accused of groping women, trying to pick fights at Madison bar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sexual assault suspect allegedly groped several women around closing time Sunday morning at a downtown Madison bar and tried to pick multiple fights. Officers were outside the Red Rock Saloon around 2:15 a.m. when they were told what the suspect, who was in the bar at the time, was allegedly doing. They were told the 32-year-old man had been drinking and accused him of “groping” them, MPD stated. (quotes theirs)
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver blows through school zone 32 mph over the speed limit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was cited Monday morning for allegedly going two-and-a-half times the speed limit through a school zone, the Madison Police Department reported. The police department is using the incident to remind drivers to slow down when entering a school zone, mind the crossing guards, and...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy