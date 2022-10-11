ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Fire damages home in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Flames tear through trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
WOWK 13 News

KCSO: Missing teenager located

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hiring event scheduled Thursday in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are looking for a job, you can head to Putnam County on Thursday. Express Employment professionals is hosting a hiring event in Fraziers Bottom. Express works with people, learning about their experiences and skills to help match them with a job that's...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to structure fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews have responded to a structure fire on Charleston’s West Side. The fire was reported about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Washington Street West. Firefighters said nobody was in the building at the time of the blaze....
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Several counties facing critical need for substitute teachers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education is working to get more substitute teachers on board in several counties that are facing a critical teacher shortage. "We have currently about 30 professional vacancies in our county," Cabell County deputy superintendent, Tim Hardesty said. Hardesty said the...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Crowd comes out for Ring on the River

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crowd” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

