Crews battle structure fire on Michigan Street in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a structure fire in the 300 block of Michigan Street in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in just before 9:20 p.m. They say everyone got out safe and the fire is contained to one house. The Huntington Fire Department is on the scene.
WSAZ
Fire damages home in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Tuesday night extensively damaged a home in the Westmoreland area of Huntington, firefighters say. The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. along Michigan Street. Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the home. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, a...
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
WSAZ
Flames tear through trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
wchstv.com
Hiring event scheduled Thursday in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are looking for a job, you can head to Putnam County on Thursday. Express Employment professionals is hosting a hiring event in Fraziers Bottom. Express works with people, learning about their experiences and skills to help match them with a job that's...
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
wchstv.com
Crews respond to structure fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said crews have responded to a structure fire on Charleston’s West Side. The fire was reported about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Washington Street West. Firefighters said nobody was in the building at the time of the blaze....
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
WSAZ
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
wchstv.com
Several counties facing critical need for substitute teachers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education is working to get more substitute teachers on board in several counties that are facing a critical teacher shortage. "We have currently about 30 professional vacancies in our county," Cabell County deputy superintendent, Tim Hardesty said. Hardesty said the...
WSAZ
Police investigate fire as arson after man allegedly sets living room on fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lisa Johnson said she barely got out alive when the home she lived in was set on fire Sunday morning. “When he kicked in the door we was right here on the mattress,” said Johnson. Johnson said she and two others were inside around 8...
Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
Ironton Tribune
Crowd comes out for Ring on the River
ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Farm Bureau hosted the first ever Ring on the River cattle show on Sunday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. Uriah Cade, vice president of the farm bureau’s board of trustees, said they had “a pretty good crowd” turn out for the event, which he said he hopes will become an annual tradition.
wchstv.com
House catches fire on Charleston's West Side; two neighboring homes also damaged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A house caught fire over the weekend in Charleston, and two other nearby homes also were damaged. The fire happened Sunday morning on Madison Street on the city’s West Side. No one was in the home that caught fire at the time. In footage...
wchstv.com
New mural that depicts scenes from former children's home taking shape in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — The floodwall in Portsmouth, Ohio, is the home for a new mural. Officials said the mural has been in the works for many years and organized by former residents. It depicts scenes from the Hillcrest Children’s Home that is in nearby Wheelersburg that was home...
