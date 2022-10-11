ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

CBS 58

Student with weapon taken into custody at Case High School in Racine

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mount Pleasant police took a student from Case High School into custody Tuesday, Oct. 11 after a gun was found at the school. Racine school district officials say they were tipped off about the situation and went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. The district...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
BROOKFIELD, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin homeowner wakes up to sounds in house, deputies find & arrest man for trespassing

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Hubertus was taken into custody after allegedly entering a stranger’s house just before 4:30 a.m. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on October 10 around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of trespassing at a residence. The person who contacted the authorities said he woke up to the sounds of ‘feet shuffling on the floor’.
RICHFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’

Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police

MEQUON, Wis. - Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10. Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.
MEQUON, WI
wlip.com

One in Custody Following Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after he allegedly ran from police Monday. The chase began around 1:30 PM with the suspect fleeing on bicycle from a gas station near 30th Avenue and Washington Road. Scanner reports indicate that officers were called there for a suspicious complaint. Eventually...
KENOSHA, WI

