Early Menopause Could Be Linked to Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Diagnoses
New data indicate that a diabetes diagnosis may be associated with earlier onset of menopause. A diagnosis of diabetes, either type 1 or type 2 diabetes, was linked to entering menopause at an earlier age, according to data presented at the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) 2022 Annual Meeting. An...
First-in-Class Treatment for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Is Approved by FDA
Aleksandra Bieniek, PharmD, Kevin Chamberlain, PharmD. Mavacamten improves functional capacity and symptoms in adults with New York Heart Association class II-III obstructive HCM. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) occurs when the walls of the left ventricle become enlarged and thicken. In obstructive HCM, impaired blood flow in the heart can result in...
Closing the Historic Routine-Vaccination Gap
Pharmacists can play a key role in helping to improve backsliding vaccination rates. On July 15, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the largest decrease in routine vaccinations in 30 years. In 2021, 25 million infants worldwide missed routine vaccinations and 2.6 million children in the United States were unvaccinated or not up to date on their vaccines.1.
Managing Metabolic Syndrome in Diabetes
Drug Topics Journal, Drug Topics October 2022, Volume 166, Issue 10. Patients with metabolic syndrome and diabetes may be experiencing challenges outside medication management. Metabolic syndrome and diabetes are 2 of the most common diseases that pharmacists face in their daily practice. Because of this frequency, pharmacists play a vital...
PTSD Therapies on the Fast Track
Several drugs with novel mechanisms of action have been put on the pathway for speedier approval decisions by the FDA. Phase 2 and 3 trials are underway. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a chronic psychiatric condition that occurs in some people after experiencing or witnessing traumatic events, such as military combat trauma, childhood trauma and physical or sexual assault. PTSD is associated with several uncontrolled and debilitating symptoms typically triggered by trauma reminders, including nightmares, intrusive thoughts, flashbacks, hypervigilant behaviors, avoidance of traumatic reminders and sleep disruptions. People with PTSD are often burdened with coexisting disorders, including depression and substance use disorder. An estimated 30% of those with PTSD will die by suicide.
