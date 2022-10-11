Read full article on original website
Abbaraju, Tarpley, Shappell Smith shine at Ches-Mont Cross Country Championships
Downingtown >> While Wednesday’s varsity girls race at the Ches-Mont Cross Country Championships was a carbon copy of last year’s run – the 1-2-3 finishers were exactly the same, and in the same order, as in 2021 – the varsity boys race included a new face among the top performers on the Downingtown West course.
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 12th): Wissahickon stays on a roll
Wissahickon 4, Quakertown 1: Riley Ball scored two goals and added an assist as the Trojans picked up the SOL Liberty win on Wednesday. Ella Hummel added a goal and an assist, while Kendall Crowley also scored. Alex Bevan-Xenelis scored for Quakertown. Meredith Walsh and Ava Fell combined on five saves in net for Wiss. Julie Pizzi made 14 saves for Quakertown.
Delco Roundup: Academy Park dominates Del Val doubles
Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson and Faith Larkin captured the Del Val League doubles championship with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Knights teammates Isi Osagie and Sanaa Rogers. That completed a trifecta of Del Val crowns for the Knights, who also won the team and singles titles. Chichester’s Juliet Schilling...
Downingtown West’s Gross rolls to repeat as District 1 champion
LIMERICK >> Defending PIAA champion Nicholas Gross ran away from the field, winning the District 1-3A boys golf championship by nine strokes Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Downingtown West senior shot a 14-under par 130 for the two-day event. The top 18 finishers advance to the PIAA Tournament...
Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn
FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
Delaware County Roundup: Five birdies has Strath Haven’s Debusschere in district title hunt
Strath Haven’s Tyler Debusschere is in the hunt for the District 1 boys Class 3A golf championship. He is in a third-place tie after firing a 2-under par 70 in the first round of the tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course Monday. Debusschere managed five birdies, the most of...
Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend
Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
Delco Roundup: Moore’s two goals power Cardinal O’Hara past Delco Christian
The Cardinal O’Hara girls soccer team showed why Moore was better Wednesday. Lauren Moore scored two goals in the Lions’ 3-1 nonleague victory at Delaware County Christian School. Carly Coleman netted a goal and goalkeeper Kaelynn DiEnnis made five saves for O’Hara. AnnaMarie Wisnewski had the lone...
Conestoga gets off to good start in District 1 3A girls tennis team tourney
Defending PIAA 3A girls’ tennis state champion Conestoga got off to a good start in the PIAA District 1 3A team tournament by sweeping Kennett, 5-0, in the first round Monday at the Upper Main Line YMCA. The undefeated Pioneers (13-0), seeded second in the District 1 3A tourney,...
Mercury Roundup (Oct. 11): Upper Perkiomen girls, Phoenixville boys cap unbeaten PAC soccer regular seasons
Upper Perkiomen scored nine first-half goals in a 9-0 win over Pottstown that capped the Tribe’s perfect run through the PAC Frontier and earned them the No. 1 seed in the PAC playoffs. Sarah Fisher (one assist), Kylee Casola and Sara Edwards all scored twice. Lauren Powers, Alex Cronk and Sarah Straup (one assist) also scored. Jada Roderick, Mary Kate Sitko, Erin Edwards added an assist each while Megan Cairns had two assists.
Strong second period propels Villa Maria to win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Sometimes it takes a while for young teams to gel. Villa Maria, which lost seven starters to graduation last spring, seems to be getting hot at just the right time. Following up a weekend win over Downingtown West, the top ranked team in District 1 Class 3A, the Hurricanes saw four different players score in a convincing 7-2 nonleague field hockey victory over Unionville on Monday afternoon.
Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
The sophomore runner has finished first in all four of her cross country races this fall (as of Oct. 10). At the 58th Delaware County championships Oct. 8 she cruised to victory in 18:42.20 to become the first Haverford runner to win the title since Tess Meehan in 2012; at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race she posted a school record time of 17:42; she finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash by a wide margin; and was first in the only Central League dual meet she competed in this fall (as of Oct. 10). Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
OTD in 2012: Coatesville blows by WC East
As we continue to look back at the 2012 Coatesville football season, week seven took the Red Raiders to West Chester East. After their first back-to-back wins of the season, the Raiders continued their ascension with a 35-0 blanking of the Vikings. Coatesville only ran 42 offensive plays, but chalked...
Where to Eat in West Chester PA
Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022
Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
M. Davis & Sons opens Pennsylvania facility
M. Davis & Sons, a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility in Kennett Square, Pa. It houses the company’s pipe fabrication and nonferrous metals fabrication shops, formerly located in Wilmington, Del., as well as offices for executive leadership and project managers. The...
West Chester Man, Longtime Executive at Rohm and Haas and Galápagos Advisors Founder, Dies at 79
From left, daughters Sharla and Lesya, Gustav Franco and his wife Carol.Image via the Philadelphia Inquirer. Gustav Franco, of West Chester, a longtime executive at Rohm and Haas, founder of Galápagos Advisors, and veteran, died on July 21 aged 79, writes Gary Miles for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
Phil & Jim's Steak and Hoagies in Delaware County, Pa wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth' for their signature hoagie: The Italian Special
Philly Today: Scenes from What Was Once Known as Our Columbus Day Parade
New name. New paint job. Same old Frank Rizzo. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking reporters, please send it here.
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
