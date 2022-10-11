ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

papreplive.com

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 12th): Wissahickon stays on a roll

Wissahickon 4, Quakertown 1: Riley Ball scored two goals and added an assist as the Trojans picked up the SOL Liberty win on Wednesday. Ella Hummel added a goal and an assist, while Kendall Crowley also scored. Alex Bevan-Xenelis scored for Quakertown. Meredith Walsh and Ava Fell combined on five saves in net for Wiss. Julie Pizzi made 14 saves for Quakertown.
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Academy Park dominates Del Val doubles

Academy Park’s Shaniya Robinson and Faith Larkin captured the Del Val League doubles championship with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Knights teammates Isi Osagie and Sanaa Rogers. That completed a trifecta of Del Val crowns for the Knights, who also won the team and singles titles. Chichester’s Juliet Schilling...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Downingtown West’s Gross rolls to repeat as District 1 champion

LIMERICK >> Defending PIAA champion Nicholas Gross ran away from the field, winning the District 1-3A boys golf championship by nine strokes Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. The Downingtown West senior shot a 14-under par 130 for the two-day event. The top 18 finishers advance to the PIAA Tournament...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Jones’ hat trick, Borisow’s 2 goals send Souderton past North Penn

FRANCONIA >> Ang Borisow was at the right place at the right time to help the Souderton field hockey team get off to a quick start Wednesday night. After a ball from Lauren Frye on a penalty corner sailed through the air and hit off the cage’s right post, Borisow was in prime position in front to knock it in for a 1-0 Indians lead less than three minutes into their SOL Colonial Division matchup with North Penn.
SOUDERTON, PA
papreplive.com

Column: Coatesville cancellation marks disturbing recent trend

Last weekend started off very badly on the area scholastic football scene. The much anticipated Downingtown West at Coatesville matchup had to be canceled due to multiple online threats of violence for the game. Law enforcement deemed the threats to be credible enough that the game was cancelled and will not be made up.
COATESVILLE, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Oct. 11): Upper Perkiomen girls, Phoenixville boys cap unbeaten PAC soccer regular seasons

Upper Perkiomen scored nine first-half goals in a 9-0 win over Pottstown that capped the Tribe’s perfect run through the PAC Frontier and earned them the No. 1 seed in the PAC playoffs. Sarah Fisher (one assist), Kylee Casola and Sara Edwards all scored twice. Lauren Powers, Alex Cronk and Sarah Straup (one assist) also scored. Jada Roderick, Mary Kate Sitko, Erin Edwards added an assist each while Megan Cairns had two assists.
PENNSBURG, PA
papreplive.com

Strong second period propels Villa Maria to win over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Sometimes it takes a while for young teams to gel. Villa Maria, which lost seven starters to graduation last spring, seems to be getting hot at just the right time. Following up a weekend win over Downingtown West, the top ranked team in District 1 Class 3A, the Hurricanes saw four different players score in a convincing 7-2 nonleague field hockey victory over Unionville on Monday afternoon.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)

The sophomore runner has finished first in all four of her cross country races this fall (as of Oct. 10). At the 58th Delaware County championships Oct. 8 she cruised to victory in 18:42.20 to become the first Haverford runner to win the title since Tess Meehan in 2012; at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race she posted a school record time of 17:42; she finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash by a wide margin; and was first in the only Central League dual meet she competed in this fall (as of Oct. 10). Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

OTD in 2012: Coatesville blows by WC East

As we continue to look back at the 2012 Coatesville football season, week seven took the Red Raiders to West Chester East. After their first back-to-back wins of the season, the Raiders continued their ascension with a 35-0 blanking of the Vikings. Coatesville only ran 42 offensive plays, but chalked...
COATESVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Eat in West Chester PA

Chester County, PA - Home of West Chester University and the County Seat, West Chester, Pennsylvania, has been long known for its vibrant downtown restaurant and bar scene. This small college town offers a wide range of dining options from Barbeque to Fine Dining restaurants. Listed below are just a few of our favorite spots to Eat in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Meet Delaware County’s Power Women of 2022

Diana Perez-Rodgers founded Radnor RISE to implement diversity, equity and inclusion communities in her children's schools.Image via Diana Perez-Rodgers, Main Line Today. Main Line Today has selected women across the Main Line and Philadelphia suburbs as the Power Women of 2022. Ten of the honorees on the extensive list of accomplished women hail from Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
thefabricator.com

M. Davis & Sons opens Pennsylvania facility

M. Davis & Sons, a fifth-generation, woman-owned industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility in Kennett Square, Pa. It houses the company’s pipe fabrication and nonferrous metals fabrication shops, formerly located in Wilmington, Del., as well as offices for executive leadership and project managers. The...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
