In her book “The Choice: Embrace the Possible”, famous psychologist Edith Eger says — To trust that there is enough and that you are enough. Now, with this in mind, one can certainly gather that to be absurd if it’s the optimal way to carry themselves through life. To understand and to trust yourself enough to speak your mind, just stick to your values, and to be an ally to causes and people who’ve been silenced in the past. But the reality is, apart from the system shutting us up, we ourselves managed to do that all on our own.

1 DAY AGO