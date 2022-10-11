Read full article on original website
Related
A robot ‘artist’ makes history by answering questions in British Parliament: ‘Although not alive, I can still create art’
During the session, the robot Ai-Da read out typos from a prepared script and had to be rebooted.
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Is Sculpture? Four Curators Try to Define an Elusive Art Form
On the occasion of a “Sculpture”–themed issue published in September 2022, the editors of Art in America asked four curators to consider different definitions of an art form that continues to evolve after thousands of years. Karen LemmeyCurator of sculpture, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC For a long time, sculpture was simply defined as an artwork that occupies three dimensions. On a basic level, this remains true. But since the beginning of the 20th century, sculptors have made serious play of problematizing sculpture’s third dimension, deftly manipulating it to be ever more elusive and illusionary, as if to draw attention to...
An ornithologist, a cellist and a human rights activist: the 2022 MacArthur Fellows
This year's MacArthur Fellows include scientists, artists and historians. The so-called MacArthur "geniuses" receive unrestricted grants of $800,000 for their "exceptional creativity" and "promise."
Barbara Chase-Riboud: ‘The so-called culture war has nothing to do with culture’
The artist danced with James Baldwin, was helped by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and sculpted Malcolm X. Now she’s received the only honour she ever wanted
$100 M. Collection of Former Whitney Museum President David Solinger To be Auctioned at Sotheby’s in November
Works from the collection of David Solinger, a lawyer and former president of the Whitney Museum who died in 1996 at the age of 90, will be offered by the collector’s family at Sotheby’s this fall. A group of 90 paintings and sculptures by the likes of Picasso, Willem de Kooning, Joan Miró, Jean Dubuffetm and others will be sold across sales in New York and Paris. A tranche of the top lots will be offered during a dedicated evening sale on November 14 at Sotheby’s New York. The single-collector sale is expected to generate $100 million. Among the top works...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court debates Warhol copyright case with broad implications for art, pop culture
The Supreme Court's decision in the Andy Warhol case could significantly change how courts interpret and enforce copyright protection for artists.
BBC
African contemporary art enjoying a surge in interest
Sokari Douglas Camp laughs as she says she is "amazed that there is still money being spent on my work". The Nigerian-born artist is one of the world's most-prominent sculptors, and her giant steel creations have dominated spaces in leading galleries, museums and collections around the world. Her pieces has...
SFGate
Jean-Claude Carrière’s ‘Controversy of Valladolid’ to Be Adapted Into English-Language Film by Stéphane Célérier, Wassim Beji (EXCLUSIVE)
Stéphane Célérier (“CODA”) and Wassim Béji (“Black Box”) have teamed up to produce an English-language feature film based on “The Controversy of Valladolid,” the literary masterpiece of Oscar-winning screenwriter and novelist Jean-Claude Carrière. The 1992 novel, inspired by historical...
A Supreme Court Case On Andy Warhol’s Portraits Of Prince Could Force Artists To Change How They Make Art
The star-studded case could have big implications for the creation and use of art.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elle
Framing the Future: The Women Shaking Up The Art World
On the steps of the British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale in April, surrounded by her colleagues, collaborators, friends, supporters and patrons, there was hardly a dry eye as Sonia Boyce officially opened her exhibition, Feeling Her Way. Her installation won the Golden Lion for the Best National Pavilion – the art-world equivalent of an Oscar and one of the world’s most prestigious cultural prizes. It was the first time a Black woman had ever received the honour.
US museums return African bronzes stolen in 19th century
A bronze sculpture of a West African king that had been in the collection of a Rhode Island museum for more than 70 years was among 31 culturally precious objects that were returned to the Nigerian government on Tuesday.The Benin Bronzes including a piece called the “Head of a King" or “Oba" from the Rhode Island School of Design Museum, were transferred to the Nigerian National Collections during a ceremony at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.The pieces that were stolen by the British in the late 19th century included 29 that the Smithsonian Institution's Board of Regents voted...
Jan van Eyck: The First Artist Who Claimed Copyright
In her book “The Choice: Embrace the Possible”, famous psychologist Edith Eger says — To trust that there is enough and that you are enough. Now, with this in mind, one can certainly gather that to be absurd if it’s the optimal way to carry themselves through life. To understand and to trust yourself enough to speak your mind, just stick to your values, and to be an ally to causes and people who’ve been silenced in the past. But the reality is, apart from the system shutting us up, we ourselves managed to do that all on our own.
World
A Yiddish revival is underway at this prestigious Chinese university
Huang Zijing, 19, is a medical student at Peking University, but he also practices the aleph-beys, the Yiddish alphabet. Huang took a class on Jewish culture last year at Peking — known as the Harvard of China — and became fascinated with klezmer music. Now he’s enrolled in the first Yiddish language course ever offered in China.
eastcityart.com
African Art Beats Presents Méné Shaping Dreams
Openings: Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16 from 1pm to 6pm. The artist, who lives in Côte d’Ivoire, will be visiting for the event and will be present at the opening. African Art Beats, a contemporary art gallery dedicated to artists from Africa and its diaspora, will...
Artemest Opens First Showroom and Gallery in New York
LONDON — Artemest, which works with more than 1,400 Italian artisans, is taking its online interior design platform to the streets of New York, opening its first physical showroom and gallery in Chelsea. Artemest Galleria, which opens on Thursday, has been designed as a multitasking space. It will sell designs made by Italian artisans, with other artists and makers; serve as an events space, and an office where architects, interior designers and other clients can plan and source home decor, furniture and lighting.More from WWDSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Fashion Ave 50th AnniversarySummer in the City: The Dimes Square Scene The 5,000-square-foot showroom...
Rachel Shechtman Named First Entrepreneur in Residence at The Brooklyn Museum
The Brooklyn Museum has tapped retail innovator Rachel Shechtman for its inaugural Entrepreneur in Residence initiative. Shechtman is the founder of the concept store Story, which reinvented the retail experience by changing its products, customer experience and theme every six to eight weeks. Among the 44 different themes were Beauty Story, Home for the Holidays and Made in America. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts After six years as an independent retailer, Shechtman sold Story to Macy’s in 2018, and served as...
crimereads.com
A Tour Through the Underbelly of Rome
Political intrigue, death on the beach, murder most poison… such is stuff that books and movies and TV shows are made from. Ripped straight from the headlines. It makes sense, then, that while I was plotting No Way Home, my young adult thriller, in which an American exchange student faces a life-or-death situation in Rome, I considered going that route. In the end, I didn’t (or sort of didn’t), but it got me to thinking.
Comments / 0