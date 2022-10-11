BOSTON — Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of Mass General Brigham, has received a revolutionary gift of $50 million from Robert K. Kraft and The Kraft Family Foundation to address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. The gift is the largest in support of community health and health equity in the history of MGH and more than doubles the previous commitments of the Kraft family to ensuring the highest quality equitable health care is available in all the communities served by the MGH.

