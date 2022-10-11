Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Math Professor Melanie Matchett Wood Wins ‘Genius Grant’
Melanie Matchett Wood was named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow on Wednesday. By Courtesy of Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard University. Harvard Mathematics professor Melanie Matchett Wood was named one of 25 recipients of the MacArthur Fellowship on Wednesday for her work in “addressing the foundational questions in number theory from the perspective of arithmetic statistics.”
Harvard Crimson
Deans Khurana, Long Discuss Pathways to Education at Harvard
Dean Rakesh Khurana and Dean Bridget Terry Long host a discussion on education and equity at Smith Campus Center. By Pei Chao Zhuo. Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana and Harvard Graduate School of Education Dean Bridget T. Long discussed pathways to education careers at an event hosted by the College on Tuesday.
Harvard Crimson
FAS Talks Climate Initiative, Faculty Workload at First In-Person Meeting Since 2020
Harvard professor Taeku Lee checks in before entering his first Faculty of Arts and Sciences meeting since he was hired over the summer. By Nicholas T. Jacobsson. Members of Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences gathered in the Science Center Tuesday for their first in-person meeting since February 2020. The...
Harvard Crimson
Does FAS Dean Claudine Gay Have Her Eye on the Harvard Presidency? ‘I Have a Great Job,’ She Says.
Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay poses for a portrait in Harvard Yard on Wednesday. By Julian J. Giordano. Though some faculty members put forward Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay as a candidate for the University’s next president, she remained adamant that her focus is on her current work as dean in an interview Wednesday.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Student Groups Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month
The Harvard Foundation and the Phillips Brooks House Association co-hosted a screening of the documentary 'Latino Pioneers in Boston' on Thursday as part of their Hispanic Heritage Month programming. By Delano R. Franklin. Student groups at Harvard are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting cultural events and discussions on campus.
Harvard Crimson
When It Comes to Student Safety, the Real Threat Is Inside the Gates
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
Harvard Crimson
Plant-Based on the Forefront: The Boston Veg Food Fest
Over 70 local vegan artisans lined the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston for the twenty-seventh annual Boston Veg Food Fest on Oct. 1-2. Showcasing food, fashion, and care products, the all-volunteer nonprofit Boston Vegetarian Society combined education with community empowerment to show the merits of a plant-based lifestyle. “We...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Undergraduate Association Leaders Talk Budget, Blue Bikes, HSA Endorsement at General Weekly Meeting
HUA Finance Officer Alexander J. Zurovec '25 provides a grant funding update at the group's Sunday general meeting By J. Sellers Hill. The Harvard Undergraduate Association announced its official 2023 budget, approved social funding, and introduced a Blue Bikes subsidy program at its weekly general meeting Sunday. The Association, along...
Harvard Crimson
Growing Pains or Beginner's Luck?: No. 13/13 Women's Ice Hockey Returns to Bright-Landry
Harvard forward Becca Gilmore '22 skates down the ice during a 4-3 win over RPI on Dec. 4, 2021. The onus to replace Gilmore's contributions will fall on younger members of the Crimson squad. By Angela Dela Cruz. Following a historic 2021-22 campaign that featured the first Beanpot title and...
Patriots.com
Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity
BOSTON — Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of Mass General Brigham, has received a revolutionary gift of $50 million from Robert K. Kraft and The Kraft Family Foundation to address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. The gift is the largest in support of community health and health equity in the history of MGH and more than doubles the previous commitments of the Kraft family to ensuring the highest quality equitable health care is available in all the communities served by the MGH.
WBUR
New Dunkin' rewards program brews backlash
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We can all sleep a little bit better going forward: NASA's asteroid -bashing DART mission is officially a success! With that matter tidily squared away for future existential crises, here's what else is on our radar today:
Watertown News
LETTER: Missing Russo’s, Striving to Create Food Co-op
It’s been one year since Russo’s announced they were closing. Over 365 days have passed with our community lacking one of Boston Metro West’s best sources for produce, baked goods, and plants. As I stood in the checkout line on their last day — laden with too...
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
nbcboston.com
Boston Suburb Named Among Safest U.S. Cities for Trick-or-Treating
With Halloween just weeks away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy. Keeping candy-seekers safe will no doubt be an important factor. When it comes to Halloween in...
