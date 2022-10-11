Read full article on original website
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Tenant Facing Murder Charges of Chicago Landlord Was in the Process of Being Evicted, CPD Says
The woman accused of killing her Chicago landlord and then packing the human remains into a freezer is scheduled to appear in bond court at 12 p.m. Thursday. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is facing charges of first degree murder in the killing of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker. Kolalou is also facing a felony charge of concealing a homicidal death, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a 24-year-old truck driver, court documents say.
Remains Found in Boarding House Freezer on North Side Identified
The remains of a woman who was found in a freezer inside a boarding house in the city's West Ridge neighborhood have been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The remains were identified as 69-year-old Frances Walker, whose cause of death is currently unknown pending an autopsy. Chicago...
Community Helps Chicago Police Track Down Man Accused of Punching Dog on Video
Multiple people are being credited for helping police find the individual seen on video repeatedly punching a dog in the city's Lincoln Park community, according to authorities. As first reported by Block Club Chicago, a man was captured on video Sept. 22 bringing his van to a screeching halt, grabbing...
Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting Outside Loop Nightclub
A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Devontrell Turnipseed has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying, which occurred in the 400 block of South Wells on Sunday morning.
NBC Chicago
Boy, 3, Riding Bicycle Dies After Being Hit By Family Member Backing Out Vehicle in Beach Park
A 3-year-old boy died Monday afternoon in north suburban Beach Park when a relative backing out a vehicle didn't notice the child and ran him over, according to sheriff's deputies. At approximately 12 p.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 12700 block of...
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Kim Foxx Faces Withering Criticism Amid High Staff Turnover at State's Attorney's Office
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing questions as her office continues to see a high rate of turnover, with hundreds of staffers leaving in just over a year. According to city data, more than 235 have left in the past 15 months alone, and the State’s Attorney Office has had to ask for volunteers so that courtrooms will be staffed.
Metra Service Halted Near Elmhurst After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train
Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific West line have been stopped near Elmhurst after a train struck and killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. In a tweet at 3:46 p.m. Monday, the city of Elmhurst said first responders were on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in the area of Cottage Hill Avenue and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad Crossing. People were asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel remained on the scene.
Severe Storms Spark Tornado, Thunderstorm Warnings in Parts of Chicago Area
Tornado warnings were issued in several southern Wisconsin counties Wednesday as storms surrounded the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, bringing alerts to parts of the Chicago area as they made their way south and east. The National Weather Service reported a tornado warning was issued just outside the Milwaukee area, covering...
NBC Chicago
Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says
If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
Take in Chicago's Rich Architectural History This Weekend at ‘Open House Chicago'
A two-day festival this weekend allows Chicagoans to take in the area's generations of architectural history as part of "Open House Chicago." More than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 across 20 of the city's community areas as well as multiple suburbs.
Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized by Anonymous Group of ‘Resistors of Colonial Violence'
A statue of Abraham Lincoln on Monday afternoon in Lincoln Park was vandalized with red paint and tagged with the phrases "Avenge the Colonizers," "Land Back!" and "Avenge Dakota 38," police say. According to officials, the vandalism occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the "Standing Lincoln" statue in the 1600...
Chicago Airport Websites Among Those Knocked Offline in Possible DDoS Attack
Websites for both O'Hare and Midway International Airports were knocked offline Monday, along with the Chicago Department of Aviation's website as part of a nationwide cyber-attack, officials say. The CDA confirmed that FlyChicago.com, as well as related websites for O’Hare and Midway, went offline during the cyberattack Monday, but also...
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
Chicago's Top Doc Says New Bivalent Shots For Kids as Young As 5 Could Start Monday
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both on Wednesday gave the green light for children as young as 5 to receive the new bivalent COVID booster shots, which previously were only available to those 12 and over. The updated booster doses, which were tweaked to...
Report: Banana Republic to Leave Magnificent Mile
Banana Republic has become the latest retail casualty of the Magnificent Mile, as the chain decided against renewing their lease for the store at 744 North Michigan Avenue, according to Crain's Chicago Business. The renowned retail strip has seen numerous high-profile exits in recent years, including Gap, Macy's and Timberland.
United Center Launches Ticket Giveaway For Harry Styles' Sold Out Show in Chicago
For all the Harry Styles fans who haven't been able to score a ticket to one of the star's six sold-out Chicago shows, this one's for you. The United Center tweeted on Wednesday that the venue will give away to two lucky fans, two 100 level tickets to Styles' penultimate show of his "Love on Tour" Chicago concert series.
NBC Chicago
