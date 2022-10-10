ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Haunting In Venice adds 10 new actors including Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Michelle Yeoh as Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is starting to put his cast together for his third Hecule Poirot movie, A Haunting in Venice.

Branagh will return to the helm and star as Detective Hercule Poirot in the 20th Century Studios film, assembling a cast that includes Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico, via Variety.

The project will begin production in November at Pinewood Studios in London with location work in Venice, Italy, with 20th Century Studios setting a 2023 release date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnQNO_0iTyfILh00
New cast: Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is starting to put his cast together for his third Hecule Poirot movie, A Haunting in Venice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2nob_0iTyfILh00
New cast: Branagh will return to the helm and star as Detective Hercule Poirot in the 20th Century Studios film, assembling a cast that includes Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico, via Variety 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ELtL_0iTyfILh00
Production: The project will begin production in November at Pinewood Studios in London with location work in Venice, Italy, with 20th Century Studios setting a 2023 release date

The story will be adapted from Agatha Christie's 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party, set in post-World War II Venice on All Hallows Eve.

The story follows Poirot who is now retired and living in self-imposed exile, before he is lured in to solve yet another mystery.

Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a haunted palazzo when one of the guests is murdered, and the former detective must once again find out who did it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFxEH_0iTyfILh00
Exile: The story follows Poirot who is now retired and living in self-imposed exile, before he is lured in to solve yet another mystery

'This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,' Branagh said in a statement.

'Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences,' he added.

Branagh played Poirot in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, both of which he directed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sDyd_0iTyfILh00
Star and director: Branagh played Poirot in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, both of which he directed

Screenwriter Michael Green, who wrote both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, will be back to adapt the screenplay.

Other returning creators include producers Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg and Mark Gordon and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard.

'We are enormously privileged to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and couldn’t be more excited by the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael, and the rest of the filmmaking team have taken with this latest film,' sasid Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hfieu_0iTyfILh00
Co-star: Michelle Yeoh joins the cast of A Haunting in Venice in an unspecified role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDJRF_0iTyfILh00
Ricardo: Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio joins the cast of A Haunting in Venice in an unspecified role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyWWW_0iTyfILh00
Jamie: Jamie Dornan joins the cast of A Haunting in Venice in an unknown role

'We also remain grateful to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd., for their partnership and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, "probably the greatest detective in the world,"' he added.

2017's Murder on the Orient Express took in $102.8 million domestic and $352.7 million worldwide from just a $55 million budget.

Last year's A Death on the Nile - which was delayed several times due to COVID-19 - didn't fare quite as well, earning $45.6 million domestic and $137.3 million worldwide against a $90 million budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJP1J_0iTyfILh00
Kyle: Kyle Allen joins the cast of the Hercule Poirot adventure A Haunting in Venice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DO61K_0iTyfILh00
Camille: Camille Cottin joins the cast of A Haunting in Venice for director/star Kenneth Branagh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SLJn_0iTyfILh00
Ali: Ali Khan signs on to star in A Haunting in Venice for director/star Kenneth Brangh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgJ4M_0iTyfILh00
Emma: Emma Laird comes aboard for A Haunting in Venice for 20th Century Studios
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JS95O_0iTyfILh00
Kelly: Kelly Reilly signs on to star in A Haunting in Venice for director Kenneth Branagh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXGbm_0iTyfILh00

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Simon Kinberg
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Camille Cottin
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Variety#Pinewood Studios#20th Century Studios#Hallowe En Party
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

650K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy