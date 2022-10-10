A Haunting In Venice adds 10 new actors including Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Michelle Yeoh as Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot

Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is starting to put his cast together for his third Hecule Poirot movie, A Haunting in Venice.

Branagh will return to the helm and star as Detective Hercule Poirot in the 20th Century Studios film, assembling a cast that includes Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico, via Variety.

The project will begin production in November at Pinewood Studios in London with location work in Venice, Italy, with 20th Century Studios setting a 2023 release date.

The story will be adapted from Agatha Christie's 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party, set in post-World War II Venice on All Hallows Eve.

The story follows Poirot who is now retired and living in self-imposed exile, before he is lured in to solve yet another mystery.

Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a haunted palazzo when one of the guests is murdered, and the former detective must once again find out who did it.

'This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,' Branagh said in a statement.

'Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences,' he added.

Branagh played Poirot in 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, both of which he directed.

Screenwriter Michael Green, who wrote both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, will be back to adapt the screenplay.

Other returning creators include producers Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg and Mark Gordon and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard.

'We are enormously privileged to continue our long collaboration with the incomparable Sir Kenneth Branagh and couldn’t be more excited by the bold new creative direction Ken, Michael, and the rest of the filmmaking team have taken with this latest film,' sasid Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios.

'We also remain grateful to James Prichard and the rest of our friends at Agatha Christie, Ltd., for their partnership and for once again entrusting us with, as Poirot modestly calls himself, "probably the greatest detective in the world,"' he added.

2017's Murder on the Orient Express took in $102.8 million domestic and $352.7 million worldwide from just a $55 million budget.

Last year's A Death on the Nile - which was delayed several times due to COVID-19 - didn't fare quite as well, earning $45.6 million domestic and $137.3 million worldwide against a $90 million budget.

