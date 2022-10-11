ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmore, NY

Bellmore, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The North Shore Senior High School soccer team will have a game with John F. Kennedy Senior High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

North Shore Senior High School
John F. Kennedy Senior High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Perth Amboy High School soccer team will have a game with New Brunswick High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
