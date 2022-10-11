Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
American Charlies Grill and Tavern GOTW - South Walton at Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big 2-S District 2 match up set for Friday night between South Walton and Bay. Those two will meet at the Gavlak Complex on the Arnold campus, Bay using that as a surrogate home field with Rutherford using Tommy Oliver in two nights. The...
WJHG-TV
Mosley prepares for district game with Crestview after back to back losses
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call the game between Crestview and Mosley. Thursday a biggie! Those two teams getting set to meet at Tommy Oliver in an all-important 4-S District 2 match up. One that will go a long way in determining a playoff berth for both! The Bulldogs will come east Thursday with a 3-3 overall record and 1-1 in district play. The Dolphins 4-3 overall and also 1-1 in district. The Dolphins reeling a bit these days. They lost on the road at Chiles two Fridays ago, that being their district loss. And they followed it up with another inconsistent performance at home against Navarre last Thursday, losing that one 38-35. So back to back last second losses for coach Tommy Joe Whiddon’s team!
Local boxer going to compete in Madison Square Garden
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the second time, Quincy Lavallais, or ‘Chico’ as he is nicknamed is going to New York to compete at Madison Square Garden. Lavallais’ match with Xander Zayas during his first time competing at The Garden unfortunately ended in an 8-round decision in favor of the undefeated fighter from Puerto […]
Chipley Bugle
Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl.
On Friday October the 7th, I had the pleasure of attending the 77th annual Rodeo parade in Bonifay fl. Upon arrival, I noticed the large crowds which lined the streets, and rodeo excitement filled the atmosphere. The weather was nothing less than perfect. There were vendors of different kinds, some selling fan favorite foods as well as other commodities like boutique attire and face painting for the children. The parade begins on North Wakusha St. right in front of the Piggly Wiggly, turns right on Veterans Boulevard and ends in front of Memorial Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Goat Day returns
Blountstown, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Saturday, the 37th Annual Goat Day returns to Blountstown. Goat Day is put on by the local Rotary chapter in Blountstown. Admission is $5 per person and children under three are free. Activities include goat shows, milking demonstrations, and much more. More than 70 vendors...
WJHG-TV
Engineering firm picked to design Robinson Bayou improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to approve an engineering firm to design the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin. Commissioners picked HALFF Associates LLC to do the work. The basin manages a majority of the water north of the railroad across the city. City leaders said the design phase will take a lot of work with more than 300 acres of wetlands that need to be considered and demucked. The first phase of the project will be close to $1.7 million and is 100-percent grant funded. The entire project is expected to be completed within the next few years.
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Riley Parrish is an 8th grade student at Mowat Middle School in Lynn Haven. Riley finds comfort at Mowat. “I like how peaceful it is sometimes,” Parrish said. He likes to stop and take a deep breath whenever he can. “Whenever I have some...
WJHG-TV
Wear It Wednesday with wearwillow.com
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Willow Boutique has brick-and-mortar stores around 30A but offers even more looks on its website. A stylist from wearwillow.com joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team this Wear It Wednesday to show what chic outfits they offer while keeping a budget in mind. Sam was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay EDA calls 2022 a banner year for Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance is calling 2022 a banner year for Bay County. Project after project, the Bay EDA has been reeling in big businesses into the area. “It’s unprecedented to have five new company project announcements,” Becca Hardin, President of the Bay Economic...
WJHG-TV
Panama City leaders to advise Fort Myers Beach on hurricane recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s mayor and city manager will be going to Southwest Florida to advise Fort Myers Beach leaders on hurricane recovery after Ian devastated the area in late September. The Department of Emergency Management asked Mayor Greg Brudnicki and City Manager Mark McQueen to...
Busy Bee announces new Panhandle location
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Busy Bee has announced Holmes County will soon be home to one of its travel plazas. According to our media partner, the Holmes County Advertiser, this Busy Bee is expected to be one of the largest owned by Lucas and Elizabeth Waring. The owners are spending $1.8 million on nearly 12 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsx.com
Boom Boom There Goes The Bonfire
It’s been a 50 year tradition at this Florida High School. Build a big homecoming bonfire for the students at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida – cook smores, hot dogs…have fun. This one thought – woah. A Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy is seen...
WJHG-TV
Panama City to get $50 million for Hurricane Michael recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is receiving around $50 million of the $126 million the state announced on Monday for Hurricane Michael recovery. It is part of the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program. Panama City is one of 24 communities in the panhandle...
Resident speaks out on Mid-Bay Bridge head-on crashes
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — For the last 5 years, the Mid-Bay Bridge connecting Niceville to Destin reports at least 1 head-on collision every year. Most recently, 5 people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday, Oct. 9. Niceville resident David Vardaman said safety measures need to be put in place. “There is no indicator for […]
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along some videos that may feature some familiar faces. Showcasing festivities and events around the area, Hudson shared some fun facts about the history of the town. To see who you may recognize or...
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will linger through tonight until a cold front moves through the panhandle. Some of the showers could be heavy. Lows will stay in the upper 60s. On Thursday the skies clear and the humidity falls with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be W/NW at 5-10 mph. That drier air will be felt Friday morning when lows will be in the 50s. The forecast remains dry through the weekend. Another cold front on Monday not only brings a small chance of rain, but also our coolest air of the season. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s with lows by Wednesday AM in the 40s.
WJHG-TV
Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitty Rescue Are Teaming Up
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beachy Beach Real Estate and Nine Lives Kitten Rescue are teaming up to get as many kitties as possible adopted this Saturday. This second adoption event for Beachy Beach Real Estate means a lot to Megan Meekins, real estate agent and event organizer. She encourages viewers to come out and adopt their new best friend.
WCTV
Four years later, Mexico Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Michael
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been four years since Hurricane Michael barreled through North Florida. Many are still struggling to cope with the financial and emotional hardships the storm caused. One Mexico Beach resident, Annette Coffield, says she’s spent the last four years healing from the scars of Michael....
Comments / 0