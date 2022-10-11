PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Call the game between Crestview and Mosley. Thursday a biggie! Those two teams getting set to meet at Tommy Oliver in an all-important 4-S District 2 match up. One that will go a long way in determining a playoff berth for both! The Bulldogs will come east Thursday with a 3-3 overall record and 1-1 in district play. The Dolphins 4-3 overall and also 1-1 in district. The Dolphins reeling a bit these days. They lost on the road at Chiles two Fridays ago, that being their district loss. And they followed it up with another inconsistent performance at home against Navarre last Thursday, losing that one 38-35. So back to back last second losses for coach Tommy Joe Whiddon’s team!

CRESTVIEW, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO