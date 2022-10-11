Read full article on original website
2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were found dead inside a vehicle in Clackamas County early Wednesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a car that had hit a fire hydrant in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside. Their names have not yet been released.
