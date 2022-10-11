ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

kptv.com

2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were found dead inside a vehicle in Clackamas County early Wednesday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a car that had hit a fire hydrant in the 16000 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside. Their names have not yet been released.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton Police mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Enzo

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beaverton Police are mourning to loss of a retired K9 officer. K9 Enzo passed away last week with his partner, Captain Rob Wolfe by his side. Enzo was 13 years old. Police say Enzo patrolled the Beaverton streets for 8 years and was duel certified as...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday. The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.
CAMAS, WA
kptv.com

Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

$10,000 reward for information about Beaverton pawn shop burglary

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the burglary at A Cut Above pawn shop. 20 semi-automatic pistols were...
BEAVERTON, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Sheriff’s Office responds to suicide in Hazel Dell

Due to the sensitive nature of the event, no names will be released at this time. On Monday (Oct. 10) at about 5:24 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking lot in the area of NE 78th Street and NE 13th Avenue in Hazel Dell to a 9-1-1 caller that stated he was suicidal and was going to take his own life. While responding to the location, deputies learned the subject was armed with a handgun and was threatening to shoot himself. Deputies asked several businesses in the area to lock their businesses.
HAZEL DELL, WA
KATU.com

Renewed calls for Portland police fix two years after riots

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people attended Wednesday night's PCCEP forum to share their thoughts and experiences with the Independent Monitor, the group looking into the actions of Portland police during the riots in 2020. The Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing moderated the event that was held virtually. For...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
PORTLAND, OR

